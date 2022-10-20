Centralia High School players celebrate with the head coach (copy)

Centralia High School players celebrate with the head coach (copy)

Centralia footballl players celebrate with coach Tyler Forsee in the postgame huddle at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Aug. 26 in Mexico, Mo. Centralia (7-1) faces Macon (7-1) in its final game before the district tournament.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

North Callaway has quietly put together another solid season. Currently sitting at 6-2, the Thunderbirds are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and are perched at the No. 4 seed in the Class 2 District 2 standings.

As of now, the Thunderbirds will have home-field advantage in their district quarterfinal matchup. A win this week would secure that advantage, but it will not come easy, as they take on undefeated Bowling Green, a team averaging an astounding 72.1 points per game offensively. On defense? The Bobcats allow just 7.4 points per contest.

  Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism.

  Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter

