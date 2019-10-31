Friday’s playoff game between Hickman and Troy-Buchanan has more at stake than it just being win-or-go-home for either team.
It’s more than the Kewpies practicing in the snow bright and early Thursday morning to get prepared for the biggest game Hickman football has seen in years.
It’s the culmination of years of friendship between Kewpies coach Cedric Alvis and Trojans coach Ryan Nesbitt.
The two coaches have known each other for most of their lives. They grew up on the same street, went to the same schools and played for the same football and basketball teams as kids.
The journey for the duo continued into high school, as they both played for Hickman’s football team. The coach at the time was Ryan’s dad, Gregg Nesbitt.
They won together. They lost together. They had exciting plays together.
Perhaps none more famous than the game-winning play against Rockhurst in the 2004 Class 6 state semifinal game.
“We blocked a field goal to preserve a 10-7 win. The ball kicks around and I end up with it. I never scored a touchdown in high school but I had no problem blocking for Cedric because he scored often,” Nesbitt says. “It bounced my way, I scoop it up and I got one guy to beat and he yells pitch it instead of getting out and blocking for me.”
“If he would’ve pitched the ball back, I would’ve scored,” Alvis said. “He says I’m selfish because I didn’t block. I say he’s selfish because he didn’t want me to score.”
They later won the Class 6 State Championship. There was no better way to end their senior year than with a championship victory after all the hard work they’d put in.
While they would go their separate ways, with Nesbitt signing to play at Central Methodist University and Alvis signing at Missouri State, their bond would never be broken and they’d continue to stay in touch.
Hickman defensive line and tight end coach Roderick Williams saw their relationship first-hand, as he was a year below them when they attended Hickman.
“They were peas-in-a-pod at times and they butted heads at times, but at the end of the day, they’re pretty close friends,” Williams said. “They respect each other as coaches, but they love each other as brothers.
The mutual respect they have between each other as coaches will be seen on Friday, as both have their players ready for what should be a tight contest.
Alvis knows Troy-Buchanan is physical, fundamentally sound and well coached. Mistakes Hickman makes must be kept at a minimum on both sides of the ball if they want to advance.
The Trojans’ offense is something the Kewpies have yet to see. Alvis said that planning for it is nerve-wracking since the tiniest error can result in Troy-Buchanan walking into the end zone.
Troy-Buchanan has a rotation of running backs ready to roll, led by Zach Collins. The junior has rushed for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior Kendall Hutchinson is also someone that can break one open using his legs. While the quarterback only has one passing touchdown, he’s rushed for nine, adding 654 yards on the ground.
Nesbitt knows Hickman has playmakers on both sides of the ball that are ready to strike at a moment’s notice. The slightest opportunity the Kewpies see at changing the momentum with a huge play, they’ll do so.
Senior Jevean Brown has made a name for himself with big plays on both sides of the ball. He has 22 total touchdowns, with a long of 64 yards on the ground and 53 yards through the air.
He, along with senior safety Talin Kemp, are known ball hawks on defense. The pair combined for eight interceptions and had plenty of chances to add more.
Hickman also has speed and power in its offensive skill positions. Felix Pippenger has proven to everyone that he’s an every-down running back and the likes of LJ Williams and Devin Turner open up the field for the Kewpies to score.
The paths of the two coaches leading up to this point are nearly parallel. Both took over football programs that were trending downward and have them looking better for the future.
Since leaving Hickman to become Troy-Buchanan’s head coach in 2014, Nesbitt’s teams have gotten better each year. After losing 18 straight games to start his coaching tenure, he’s got his team where he needs them to be.
The Trojans finished 7-3 last season, marking their first winning season since 1999. They followed that program-changing season with a 6-3 record this year.
Alvis left Battle to take the head coaching spot at his alma mater in 2018, and in the two years he’s taken over the helm , the team has also seen a jump in the win column.
After winning two games in Alvis’s first year, Hickman doubled that total this season and could be 5-5 at the end of Friday’s game. It was at .500 earlier this season, but this would be the deepest it’s had an even record or greater since 2012.
{span}No matter the result of Friday’s game, Nesbitt is still invited to Alvis’s wedding on New Year’s Eve.{/span}
The first game of districts kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Troy-Buchanan.