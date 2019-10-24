It’s time to get to work.
Rock Bridge’s three-game winning streak came to an end last week with a 27-20 defeat against Helias, leaving the Bruins at 3-5.
That defeat saw the Bruins slip back into some bad habits, as a late comeback wasn’t enough to fix the mistakes of yet another slow start during a first half in which the team scored just three points.
“The fourth quarter was fun and we really started to click on offense,” quarterback Grant Hajicek said. “We were pretty dormant in the first half. It’s tough to look back on it, like if we had played like (we did in the fourth quarter for) the whole game, we probably would have turbo-clocked them.”
The Bruins know they’re better than this. They believe that they are capable of playing the way they did in that fourth quarter against Helias — where they came three yards short of overturning a 17-point deficit against an undefeated team — more often than they do.
But with just one regular season game left before the playoffs begin, time is running out to prove it.
Coach Van Vanatta has been trying to cut down on his players’ individual mistakes all season, and he’s fed up with excuses at this point.
“I can’t hear anyone say to me anymore ‘Oh, that was on me, that was my bad,’” Vanatta said. “It can’t be that way anymore. I told the seniors that this is their season. This is their legacy. ‘How do you want to finish it?’”
Like Helias did last week, Francis Howell (7-1) presents one last chance for Rock Bridge to get a statement victory against a good team. One last chance to build confidence and momentum before the playoffs start in November, where a first round clash against Blue Springs — which knocked the Bruins out with a 29-27 victory in the Class 6 quarterfinals last year — is looking likely.
The Wildcats (5-3) have already defeated Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit West this season, two teams that beat the Bruins during their 0-4 start to the season. Rock Bridge would be the underdogs, and the team is yet to record a victory against teams with winning records this season.
“We have to get a win and we have to play well,” Vanatta said. “We’re playing a good football team and that’s good for us. We need to play a tough team that gets us ready for the playoffs.”
Friday’s game against the Vikings will also be the last home game for the 19 seniors on the team. Hajicek is expecting it to be emotional at the beginning, but he’s not worried about it affecting his play.
“At the end of the day, it’s just another game,” Hajicek said.
Rock Bridge hosts Francis Howell at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge.