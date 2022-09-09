Nursing a three-point lead with under five minutes to play Friday night, Tolton relied on the legs of senior Jake Hoernschmeyer to run out the clock and preserve a 34-31 road win over Louisiana.
Only two things were on Hoernschmeyer’s mind during the final possession.
“First, [you] can’t fumble, that’s for sure,” Hoernschmeyer. “Running out the clock, you can't fumble. And then two, just get some yards and have fun.”
Tolton coach Michael Egnew, who's preached running the football, had high praise for the first-year football player.
“He did a good job. It’s his first year playing football; he did a real good job, so I was proud of him,” Egnew said. “He made the plays he needed to make to win the game, which, by the hair of our chin once again. It's kind of like our thing.”
Hoernschmeyer carried the ball 16 times for more than 70 yards. The senior running back started the scoring on the first drive. Tolton (2-1) drove downfield by running the ball eight times before Hoerschmeyer plunged into the end zone from a yard out to make it 7-0.
Louisiana (0-3) threatened on the following drive, but coughed up the ball into the hands of senior defensive back Frank Reuther, who returned it 76 yards to put the Trailblazers up 14-0 midway through the first.
“I went to make the tackle and it was almost like they handed me the football. I kind of stopped for a second, and then I took off and thought they were right behind me the whole time. So that’s the fastest I’ve ever run in my life,” Reuther said with a big grin on his face.
Tolton made it 20-0 in the second quarter as senior quarterback Jake Ryan eluded a potential sack and found Cameron Lee wide open in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown. Ryan started off hot, going 8 of 9 for 121 yards in the first half.
“He’s done well. He’s a great quarterback for us,” Egnew said of Ryan. “He can really throw it; he’s a smart kid, so we’re proud of him."
Louisiana marched into Tolton territory on every drive in the first half, but only came away with seven points.
Following a Louisiana turnover on the first play of the second half, wide receiver James Lee took a short pass out of the backfield to the end zone from 42 yards out to make it 27-7.
Cameron Lee added another long touchdown catch of 66 yards for what seemed to open up the game for Tolton. Cameron and James Lee combined for more than 220 yards of offense against the Bulldogs.
Louisiana, however, refused to go away as the Bulldogs' offense capitalized off of special-teams mistakes. D’Marko Green, Wyatt Harrison and Kenny McCormick all found the end zone in the second half and brought the home team within one possession.
Egnew noted that the victory is what was most important, but his team needs to play better in the second half.
“This is the third game where we haven’t finished the game, so we have to do better there,” Egnew said. “We have to continue getting better at stopping the run.
"A win is a win, so that’s a good thing.”
Tolton will travel to St. Louis next week for a Saturday matchup against Principia-Whitfield. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.