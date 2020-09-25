In order to win games, a young and undersized team with a small roster needs to play nearly perfect football.
Tolton Catholic (1-3) is one of those teams.
The Trailblazers failed to find any type of momentum on the road against a relentless St. Charles Lutheran (4-1) squad, as it scored 63 points in the first half to win in a 70-0 blowout.
The Cougars scored on their first offensive possession of the game and almost every possession after that, amassing 42 points in the first quarter alone. Tolton’s defense could not stop Lutheran’s run game, as the Cougars easily broke tackle after tackle to get to the end zone.
Tolton’s offense did not perform much better. Senior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger threw four interceptions in the first half, which all led to Lutheran scores. The Trailblazers had just one first down in the first 24 minutes of the game, and Pfenenger threw more picks than complete passes.
“We really need to focus on giving the quarterback more time in the pocket,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “It’s not easy to throw the ball when you’re getting drilled.”
While the Trailblazers’ offense never got off the ground, miscommunication on both defense and special teams sealed the deal.
The Cougars made big plays, while the Trailblazers struggled to answer. Tolton allowed 55-yard and 60-yard punt return touchdowns, as well as an 84-yard touchdown run and two 25-yard touchdown passes.
Lutheran junior AJ Harris was an all-around weapon with multiple scores and an interception. Freshman Kaleb Mays was a key asset to Lutheran’s secondary as he picked off Pfenenger twice.
“We just got outmatched,” Egnew said. “They’re bigger, faster, have four 260-plus guys, so it got out of hand.”
The Cougars are likely to continue to be a powerhouse, with all of their scores coming from juniors, sophomores or freshmen. Egnew said his team definitely could have stopped a few touchdowns and mitigated some of the damage, but he credited Lutheran’s skill in the end.
At halftime, Egnew told his 19 players to focus on their assignments and pay no attention to the scoreboard. His team responded, allowing only one Lutheran score in the running-clock second half.
“I thought the guys kept playing hard,” Egnew said. “We needed to shut down the run game better and not have those miscommunication errors on special teams.”
The Trailblazers will return home to seek redemption against Duchesne at 7:15 p.m. next Friday for homecoming. Attendance is limited and tickets are required.