Traveling over an hour and playing on the road is no easy feat, especially for a young, inexperienced team.
Tolton Catholic (1-2) is struggling to find consistency this season. Crest Ridge (3-1), the defending Interstate-70 conference champions, rolled over the Trailblazers 52-20 on Friday night and asserted dominance at home.
This is a complete 180° turn from last week, when the Trailblazers defense held Missouri Military Academy to just two scores, limiting any potential drives for the Colonels.
According to previous Missourian reporting, coach Michael Egnew said his team needed to protect the ball better and win the turnover margin. The Trailblazers failed to execute Friday night, fumbling twice — once in the red zone — and threw only one interception.
"We beat ourselves a little bit and made some mistakes," Egnew said. "We knew they were going to be tough."
Crest Ridge lost to Windsor in its home opener but beat Wellington-Napoleon and Cole Camp the following two weeks. Egnew said Crest Ridge moved the ball well on offense. The Cougars used unique formations, he said, which tripped up Tolton's defense.
Offensively, the Trailblazers were completely shut out in the second half. Junior Ethan Hentges and seniors Gabe Pfenenger and Noah Manie provided three scores in the first 24 minutes. Heading into next week, Egnew said his team will look to capitalize on scoring opportunities in the air.
"I thought we could've done a better job throwing the ball," Egnew said.
Crest Ridge had loose COVID-19 restrictions, and there were no limits on the number of spectators allowed at the game. Egnew said the atmosphere felt like a normal high school football game, which he and the players enjoyed.
The Trailblazers will play another away game next week, facing Lutheran St. Charles at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Peters.