In order to win games, young teams must capitalize on opportunities to overcome inevitable mistakes.
Tolton Catholic football (1-4) failed to do so against Westran (7-0) on the road, but there were some bright spots for the young, undersized Trailblazers.
The Hornets scored on their first possession and then blocked a Tolton punt, giving Westran excellent field position for the second time early in the first quarter. Westran scored immediately on a play action pass and then again on a quarterback keeper before the end of the first frame. Westran senior running back Kolby Dale and junior quarterback Derrick Merritt had standout performances, each scoring multiple touchdowns.
Westran would go on to shutout Tolton 39-0 in the first half. The Trailblazers had a few promising offensive drives that they couldn't finish. Senior quarterback Gabriel Pfenenger threw three interceptions in the first half, offsetting any positive plays for Tolton.
"I actually think we did some really good things," coach Michael Egnew said. "If we had more guys, we wouldn't have to be as assignment sound, but we have a small margin for error. We just can't make any mistakes."
Westran's speed option and quarterback read ripped through Tolton's defense. However, the Trailblazers' defense, led by free safety Luke Drummond and linebacker Noah Manie, showed resilience in some tough situations. They prevented the Hornets from scoring at the end of the first half and didn't give in with a running clock in the second half.
"They were all in good spirits and worked hard," Egnew said. "We need to work on conditioning and fighting through getting tired."
Egnew said the loss was more of a depth issue rather than a talent issue. Without the missing defensive assignments and offensive turnovers, he said, the Trailblazers would have held their own. Westran exploited Tolton's weaknesses and defeated the Trailblazers 46-8. Manie scored on a 1-yard run for Tolton's lone touchdown, and Pfenenger completed a pass to senior Max Brucks for the two-point conversion.
"This week was a schedule change, but we watched the tape," Egnew said. "They had a good running quarterback. Players have to make plays, and that's it."
Looking ahead to its fifth game on the road, Egnew said Tolton will focus on playing aggressive defense and mixing up plays on offense. The play calling was there tonight, as the Trailblazers had receivers wide open on several third and long instances, but the ball didn't find the hands of the receivers.
"We have to play more aggressively on defense, and we need to be assignment sound," Egnew said. "We cannot turn the ball over."
The Trailblazers will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Cuba.