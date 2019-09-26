With an 0-4 record, you’d think the Tolton football players would be going into Friday night’s game against Cardinal Ritter with an overwhelming sense of dread.
After all, the 4-0 Lions have blown their opponents out of the water the past few weeks and have proven to be an intimidating competitor.
The Trailblazers aren’t worried, though. They’re excited.
“We’re all encouraged,” coach Michael Egnew said. “These guys, they give it all every single week, and they’re gonna keep doing it. So right now, everyone’s up and ready to play.”
It’s clear that as far as mindset goes, the Tolton players are still unwavering in their confident approach and will treat Cardinal Ritter no differently than their previous matchups.
“It’s just another team. We’ve got to go out and we’ve got to play our hardest,” Egnew said. “That’s what they’re gonna do. There’s no other way to approach it.”
With the upcoming game in mind, the Trailblazers are changing things up a bit on the field.
Offensively, the team will work to spread the ball around, mix up plays and get the ball to the major playmakers to combat Cardinal Ritter’s defense, Egnew said.
The main focus at practice the past week, however, has been on developing the Tolton defense.
After giving up 50 points to St. Dominic last Friday, and allowing an average of 46.5 points a game over the past four weeks, the Trailblazer defense knew they would need to up its game if it was to compete against another high-powered offense.
“The key word is repetition,” senior offensive guard and defensive tackle Logan Head said. “The coaches are teaching the right form and position. Now we just need to execute this as near perfect as possible. Once that is done, I firmly believe that any team we go against this year will have more than they bargained for.”
Renewing their intensity level, filling the necessary gaps and distributing responsibilities among players on the defensive side of the ball will be crucial come game time, Egnew said.
With all of the on-field changes coming in this week’s outing, Tolton is making sure to keep one thing the same: its “never-say-die” approach.
“After every game, [(it’s)] over, win or loss,” Head said. “We work on moving on to the game ahead of us. No matter how good or bad a game goes, we are working towards facing our next opponent Friday night.”
This mindset is what Egnew continues to preach week-by-week, and he is proud to see his players taking it to heart, no matter who they play or the final outcome of the game.
“I tell them, ‘Listen, we’re men, they’re men. We have to go out and battle every single day just like they’re going to. Who’s gonna have more heart, who’s going to be able to fight all four quarters?’” Egnew said. “And that’s what they do. They stick around, they love it. It’s a brotherhood out here. You really don’t have to encourage them because they’re 100% on board and ready to go.”
The Trailblazers face the Cardinal Ritter Lions at 7 p.m. on Friday in St. Louis.