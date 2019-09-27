Going into Friday night’s game, the 0-4 Trailblazers were clear underdogs to the 4-0 Cardinal Ritter Lions.
Nevertheless, the players’ hopes were high, and they arrived after a two-hour bus ride ready to confidently step onto the field and compete.
In the movies, the underdog team always seems to make a last-minute comeback against the competition to clench a victory no one thought they would.
However, in true underdog reality, Tolton lost. The 70-14 score was its worst yet.
“Whenever you play a team with that many athletes and with that much size and speed, you have to do everything perfectly,” coach Michael Egnew said. “We just didn’t do that.”
Even after a week of practice spent cultivating a stronger defense, the Trailblazers were no match for the unyielding Lions offense.
Sophomore quarterback Mekhi Hagens shined for Cardinal Ritter, repeatedly dodging defenders to make a perfectly-placed pass or run the ball into the end zone himself.
The performances of senior linebacker Connor Fogue and new addition sophomore right tackle Matthew Sutter were Tolton’s defensive silver lining.
“[Sutter] is a young guy, and he came in and fought and gave everything he had to do the things he needed to do to win,” Egnew said. “Then Connor is our guy on defense. He really follows the ball and flows and understands how defense is supposed to be played. You can’t ask more from that kid.”
As for the Trailblazer offense, the team managed to create a small spark and push their way slowly downfield for two touchdowns in the first half. They were unable to muster any sort of offensive comeback in the second.
Practice in the upcoming week will focus on making adjustments and improvements based on the latest performance, including limiting turnovers, scoring in the red zone and continuing to tighten up the defense.
“Defensively we were getting killed over the top, but we’re definitely going to be able to fix that,” Fogue said. “We really played well together though … we’re really playing more unified and as a team, we’re more focused and we’re executing our scheme better.”
Exhausted after leaving it all out on the field, the Tolton players were still unwavering in their positivity following the loss and are already looking ahead to next Friday.
“We’re just going to get back in the gym and get better for next week so that this doesn’t happen again,” Fogue said. “I have to get better for next week. We’ll keep moving forward, and I’ll try and help everyone around me get better too.”
Despite their 0-5 record, Egnew can see that his players are genuine in their optimism and really do want to get back out on the field each week.
“We’re still fired up,” Egnew said. “The guys are positive. We know that we’ve got a lot to work on and a long way to go, but we’re going to do that. That’s how these guys approach life.”
The Trailblazers return at 7 p.m. Friday to their home field to take on the Helias Crusaders.