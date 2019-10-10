The sounds of helmets crashing together and rowdy players shouting encouragement at one another broke through the stillness of the crisp fall air.
As the setting sun marked the end of Wednesday’s practice, the Trailblazers walked off the field knowing they were one day closer to another game.
After last Friday’s 38-0 Homecoming shutout, the 0-6 Trailblazers have spent the past week making adjustments up and down the field in hopes of giving fans a competitive game against the St. Mary’s Dragons.
Here are three areas of improvement coach Michael Egnew credits as being crucial to a win on Friday night:
Strengthening the offensive line
For the historically low-scoring team that has recorded a mere 14 points or less in five of its six games, generating an offensive performance is an area the Trailblazers have struggled with, both at home and away.
Egnew believes that one of the team’s biggest challengers is themselves.
“We can’t beat ourselves, so things like turnovers, things like penalties … we can’t do that stuff,” Egnew said. “Once we take care of those things and make sure that we don’t have any mental errors, we’re gonna be a pretty good team.”
While crediting his players with being willing to play hard every game, Egnew has worked each week to develop the struggling offensive line. This week, Tolton practiced securing the ball and allowing junior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger better protection and more time in the pocket.
Increasing the defensive intensity
Allowing opponents to rack up points and slip through the defense has also been a problem for the Trailblazers this season.
This week, Egnew stressed the importance of the defense consistently pursuing the ball.
“When they touch the ball, we have to have 11 bodies coming for the tackle,” Egnew said
Practice this week has included inside run drills so the players can learn to better plug gaps and improving the blitzes.
An overall increase in defensive intensity and performance will be key to limiting the Dragon’s offense and will allow Tolton more time to get points on the board. St. Mary’s has scored an average of 31 points per game this season, compared to Tolton’s 11.
Combating the struggles that come with a smaller roster
With fewer players compared to the other teams they’ve faced, the Trailblazers have had a hard time combating the exhaustion that comes with having the same players on both sides of the ball.
Egnew hopes some of his less-experienced athletes will step up in instances where the older, key players have to come out of the game.
“I think it’ll be important to watch how the younger guys play,” Egnew said. “Every week it seems like we’re missing someone and a freshman has to fill in, so if those guys play well then we’ll do a good job.”
To prepare all of his players for the game pace and to build up their endurance, Egnew moved away from the sprinting drills he calls “gassers” during practice this week. Instead, he spent that time repeatedly running plays in a seven on seven format to get the Trailblazers game ready.
With hours of practice put into these key areas, Egnew is confident going into Friday night.
“It’s another one of those games where they have athletes all over the field, but if we can make sure that we do a good job at making no mistakes, then we’ll stack up well,” Egnew said. “It comes down to us eliminating our errors and maximizing when they make an error.”
The Trailblazers will compete in their penultimate home game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Tolton.