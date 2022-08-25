Fr. Tolton Catholic freshman Carter Dampier (copy)

Tolton's Carter Dampier looks back at the crowd on Oct. 8, 2021, in Columbia. The Trailblazers will start the 2022 season on the road against Salisbury.

 Yasmeen Saadi/Missourian

Friday night will mark the beginning of the high school football season in Mid-Missouri, and it will be the first time in over 300 days that Tolton football last took the field.

Tolton coach and former MU All-American tight end Michael Egnew enters his fourth season at the helm. In 2021, Tolton saw a jump in the win column after going 1-9 in 2019 and 1-7 in 2020. The Trailblazers got off to a hot 4-2 start and finished with a 5-4 record.

