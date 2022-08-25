Friday night will mark the beginning of the high school football season in Mid-Missouri, and it will be the first time in over 300 days that Tolton football last took the field.
Tolton coach and former MU All-American tight end Michael Egnew enters his fourth season at the helm. In 2021, Tolton saw a jump in the win column after going 1-9 in 2019 and 1-7 in 2020. The Trailblazers got off to a hot 4-2 start and finished with a 5-4 record.
It marked the first winning season for Tolton since 2015 and the third in program history, which dates back to 2012.
In the playoffs, Tolton went on the road and fell to Harrisburg 28-16.
Egnew feels that last year's success has given this year's team confidence heading into the 2022 campaign.
"They had their first winning season. Everyone on this team, it is the first time they've actually had a winning season," Egnew said. "That was last year and they were pumped about it, so I think they want to re-experience that, and they understand how to get there, which is the important part. It is more of a level of understanding; they know what to do to have a winning record again."
Preparation is important for the Trailblazers, and practice and study have been key heading into Week 1.
"It's coming together; they're getting better and better," Egnew said. "They're kind of learning the opponent and trying to work our plays against them, so I think we're excited. They're ready to go at this point, honestly, so it's going to be interesting to see how it turns out."
The Trailblazers open the season on the road. They will travel a little over an hour north of Columbia to Salisbury to take on the Panthers, who are led by coach Oren Magruder. The Panthers are a program that has struggled to find success recently. While Tolton found the light last season, Salisbury has not won more than three games in a season since 2015.
When the two teams met for the first time ever last season, Tolton came away victorious. The Trailblazers built a 28-6 second-half lead and held off the Panthers for a 28-22 home win. Even though Salisbury went just 2-7 in 2021, Egnew does not view Week 1 as a cakewalk.
"They're actually a pretty good team. Every game they played last year was close to the wire, including the game we played against them," Egnew said. "We see them as equals, and I think it's going to be one of those games everyone should tune in and watch."
The key to victory for Tolton starts up front on the defensive side of the ball.
"I think if we stop the run, we'll be in a pretty good spot," Egnew said. "Then, once we stop the run, they've got a quarterback that can throw it. They got receivers, (I'm) pretty sure most of their O-line is returning, so it's going to be an interesting battle."
As for the Trailblazers roster, the coaching staff has yet to name a starting quarterback. Egnew did mention that there is currently a rotation at the position, but it will become more evident by Friday. Tolton returns several contributors among the skill positions, including senior wide receiver James Lee.
"Time will tell who is going to play," Egnew said. "You know here at Tolton, we have to recruit out of the school and we have to get guys who may have never played before, so those guys may be interesting to watch."
While winning on Friday is important for the Trailblazers, the other primary goal that Egnew wants to see achieved is simple improvement.
"I've always been satisfied with getting better. So as long as we are better than what we have been before, that's kind of like the baseline," Egnew said. "From there, of course we want to win the game and all that stuff. To me, the biggest indicator of success for us is as long as we get better every single day, that's kind of what we're looking for."