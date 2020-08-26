Playing Friday night football with empty stands isn’t normal. There will be complete silence, aside from the sounds of play-calling and pads hitting.
Meanwhile, some teams have unfinished business and something to prove, like Tolton Catholic.
Despite coming off a transitional 1-9 season last year, the Trailblazers are ready to get back on the field. Head coach Michael Egnew said his team is undersized and has some serious depth issues, but it is trying to play to their strengths and focus on moving the ball well.
“All of our games this year are going to be a challenge,” Egnew said. “Every single one of them is going to be super hard for us, but we’re looking at it in a different light.”
With COVID-19 eliminating summer practices, camps and workouts, the Trailblazers have been playing catch-up these last few weeks but are grateful to be playing at all.
Senior quarterback and free safety Gabe Pfenenger has stepped up as a leader this season. He’s one of the few returning starters, and he says he is prepared to prove naysayers wrong.
“We’re confident,” Pfenenger said. “Coach just told us to control what we can control. Obviously, there’s all sorts of noise: people saying we’re low on numbers, people saying this pandemic is going to affect everything. ... So we’re trying to only worry about what we’re doing and do everything we can to put a good team on the field.”
Pfenenger is one of four seniors on the 19-player roster for Tolton, which includes two seniors who have never played football previously. The Trailblazers lost seven seniors last year and gained four freshmen. They only have enough for a varsity team, but the squad is aiming to prove the notion of quality over quantity.
“The kids are smart, determined and enthusiastic about the game, and those things matter when it comes to football,” Egnew said.
Senior tight end and linebacker Max Brucks is looking forward to competing with Pfenenger and the rest of the Trailblazers for a final season. An athlete’s senior year is special, he said, as years and years of practice and hard work culminate into one last go-around.
“Coach did a good job keeping us focused on ourselves and not worrying about the outside noise and complaints and concerns,” Brucks said.
Tolton will get its first shot at redemption Friday night at Hallsville High School. The Trailblazers will look to gain some momentum before heading back to Columbia on Sept. 4 for their first home game of the season.
“We’re going to give everything we can to win,” Egnew said. “That’s our goal.”