By the time Bishop DuBourg/Hancock stopped Tolton's offense for the first time late in the second quarter, Friday night's game in Columbia was well out of hand.
The Trailblazers scored eight touchdowns before the visitors made a stop and excelled in every phase of the game en route to a 63-0 home win.
"They just executed every single time," Tolton head coach Michael Egnew said of his team. "They were ready to play all week long and did a good job, especially against an opponent bigger than them. I'm just proud of the guys, and the defense played phenomenally, so I'm pumped about that."
While the offense lit up the scoreboard for the second week in a row, it was Tolton's defense that erased any momentum Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-5) possessed.
On the first offensive series, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock's quarterback Jack Masters broke off a long run into Tolton territory, but the junior fumbled into the hands of senior Justus Martin.
Later in the first quarter, Tolton's defense stiffened again with negative plays to keep the visitors scoreless.
"I'm so proud of these kids," Tolton defensive coordinator Wes Hamilton said. "They put so much effort into it, and it's easy to call plays when they're making plays. They make the scheme a lot better than it is; they did a good job."
In the first half alone, Tolton's defense generated seven tackles for loss and three turnovers. Sophomore Sam Ryan's interception and junior Scotty Hargis' fumble recovery highlighted the performance.
While the defense held, Tolton's offense took off.
Martin built off his fumble recovery with a 27-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Jake Ryan on the Trailblazers' first offensive possession.
Junior wide receiver Cameron Lee scored the next two touchdowns for Tolton (4-1), and his brother James Lee added the next three. Two of James Lee's consecutive scores were punt returns that extended the lead to 42-0 early in the second quarter.
"You just catch the ball and you look and see where your defenders are, and I saw lanes open up, so I just took those lanes and cut upfield," James Lee said.
James Lee finished the night with two receptions for 38 yards and a score to go with 48 yards rushing. He was awarded Tolton's game sword, the team's version of a game ball.
Cameron Lee led all receivers with 75 yards.
Both brothers received high praised from their starting quarterback.
"Crazy brothers; they're some of the most athletic people you will meet," Ryan said.
Ryan followed a strong first-half performance last week against Principia with another against Bishop DuBourg/Hancock.
"I felt we played really good," Ryan said. "My offensive line played very solid. My receivers, I always trust them to catch the ball; they're all very athletic and all make plays after they get the ball in their hands."
Martin caught his second touchdown of the night before Cameron Lee's 35-yard TD run made it 56-0 with 5:38 to play in the first half. Once committed to only baseball, Martin is now a standout on both sides of the ball for the Trailblazers' football team.
“A couple of years ago, he decided he was just gonna play baseball and we had to convince him to come back on the team," Hamilton said. "He was real small his freshman year and he’s just gotten bigger and bigger. It wasn’t as fun for him when he was small and getting beaten up, but now we have him back on the team, and after Week 2, he’s just gotten better and better. It's awesome.”
Sam Ryan added the only score in the second half.
Tolton's defense remained strong. Junior linebacker Cayden Roark recovered a fumble and recorded a sack after halftime, contributing to a strong linebacking core that Hamilton had high praise for.
"Cayden's come a long way," Hamilton said. "I can't remember where he finished in sacks last year here in Boone County, but he was top three or four. He kind of picked up where he left off last year."
Tolton travels to Doniphan (0-5) next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.