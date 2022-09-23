Scotty Hargis stiff arms David Sides

Tolton running back Scotty Hargis stiff arms Bishop Dubourg/Hancock defensive lineman David Sides on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.

 Bradford Siwak/Missourian

By the time Bishop DuBourg/Hancock stopped Tolton's offense for the first time late in the second quarter, Friday night's game in Columbia was well out of hand.

The Trailblazers scored eight touchdowns before the visitors made a stop and excelled in every phase of the game en route to a 63-0 home win.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you