Senior Monroe Mills assumes his regular place on the sideline next to the other coaches.
Seniors C.J. Campbell, Darius McPike and Max Loy balance on their crutches and limp over to their gathered teammates.
Seniors Connor Fogue, Gage Harmon, Drew Timmerman and Logan Head take the field.
At this time last year, none of the eight had imagined this would be the way their senior night, or season, would end.
Still, while Friday’s 42-3 fall to the Christian Eagles might not stand out among Tolton’s other lopsided losses, the exceptional moments captured in the seniors’ final regular season game do.
With just over five minutes left on the clock in the first quarter, the Trailblazers’ defense is holding strong, and the Eagles have yet to score in a slow push downfield.
A tense silence falls over the stadium as Christian quarterback Kaden McMullen calls for the snap. McMullen takes his time in the backfield, relying on the protection of his offensive line.
McMullen doesn’t see Fogue charging toward him until it’s too late.
“It was a good feeling,” Fogue says. “I knew my dad was watching, and he’s a big defensive guy, and he likes to see me play defense. I just felt pretty good going back-to-back and then we had some momentum building.”
Shaken, McMullen and the Eagles line up and the Trailblazers stare them down once again. Fogue rolls his shoulders and prepares for the play.
Three seconds later, Fogue breaks through the Christian defenders and hurtles himself at McMullen for the second time in a row. The crowd roars at his back-to-back sacks.
The game remains scoreless through the first quarter. In the second, three Eagle touchdowns and a Trailblazer field goal bring the score to 21-3 at the half, and the Tolton players walk to the locker room.
The players pile into the Tolton weight room, kneeling and crowding around one another and coach Michael Egnew. The door shuts, and the words “Horse Power” on the window stare down the Trailblazers.
“Last year (Tolton) played the same team, Christian, and they were down by 30-something and came back,” Egnew says. “I used this to remind them about what you can do in a half.”
Discussing scheme, strategy, defensive soundness and offensive mistakes, Egnew does his best to prepare his players for the next half of play.
“It’s actually very, very supportive,” Harmon says of the halftime session. “He’s not coming in and just yelling at us. He says some very helpful things to help us strategize and take into the second half.”
The third quarter commences; and while the Eagles record trip after trip to the end zone, the Trailblazers continue to fumble the ball and let passes slip between their fingers.
With only a few second left, McMullen confidently prepares for another routine passing play. Meanwhile, Harmon takes his place on the defensive line, expecting a run.
Out of the corner of his eye, Harmon sees a receiver come in behind his position. He quickly drops back and begins to turn his hips and run.
“(McMullen) threw the ball, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I can get that,’” Harmon says. “I reached up, grabbed it and then I was like, ‘Oh no, I’ve never gotten the ball before. What do I do?’”
Harmon sprints down the field, tiptoeing along the edge of the sideline, and is finally pushed out of bounds. Leaping into the arms of a coach, his teammates jump around and pat him on the back in congratulatory style.
This explosive play ends the third quarter, and a running clock begins the quick 12-minute countdown to the end of the game.
Tolton is defeated 42-3. The Trailblazers jog off the field to head home. They'll be back just a few short hours later for morning practice in preparation for next week and the start of district playoffs.
“Well, we didn’t win. But despite that, I actually feel pretty confident going forward and moving into the playoffs,” Harmon says. “I’m convinced that we definitely have the ability to go out and win.”
Egnew couldn’t agree more.
“My message to everybody is that the playoffs are a new season for us,” Egnew says. “We have every opportunity that every other team has to go as far as we want as long as we play well and make plays.”
The 1-8 Trailblazers' first playoff game will be at 7 p.m. next Friday. The location and opponent are yet to be determined.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.