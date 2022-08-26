It took less than three minutes for Tolton football to get on the scoreboard Friday night against Salisbury.
Senior running back Jacob Hoernschmeyer rushed into the end zone from a couple yards out, giving the Trailblazers a lead that they would not relinquish.
Hoernschmeyer score was the beginning of a thriller, as Tolton held on late for a 27-26 road win over the Panthers.
Tolton (1-0) threatened again later in the first quarter, but the Panthers tipped a pass by senior quarterback Jake Ryan at the line of scrimmage and came up with an interception.
Salisbury capitalized off the turnover, as senior quarterback Ryan Binder hit junior wide receiver Landon White for a 75-yard touchdown with 50 seconds to play in the first quarter. However, the Panthers failed to convert the two-point conversion, would would prove costly.
Ryan and the Trailblazers offense responded, as the senior signal-caller completed passes to seniors Justice Martin and James Lee on the ensuing drive. On fourth-and-2 at the Salisbury 27-yard line, Lee lined took the snap out of the backfield and weaved his way through the Panthers defense for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14-6.
Salisbury sophomore running back Daniel White answered with a short touchdown run on the next drive, but Tolton freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Wales made a tackle for loss on the two-point conversion attempt to keep the Trailblazers ahead.
Ryan connected with junior wide receiver Cameron Lee and had runs of 7 and 13 yards on the next scoring drive, which he capped with a QB sneak to make it 21-12 at halftime.
Ryan found out he was the starter on Thursday and received high praise after the game from coach Michael Egnew.
"He did a really good job," Egnew said, "especially since that's his first game starting. We are proud of him."
James Lee stopped any chance of the Panthers scoring before half with an interception right before intermission. Egnew took notice of both James and Cameron Lee, who provided a strong presence on both sides of the ball.
"They're good players, just purebred athletes," Egnew said. "I'm proud of them. Cam Lee, this is his first year starting, what a great job. And James, a returner, he did a good job as well."
Cameron Lee recorded his first interception of the season midway through the third quarter after Ryan's second interception. The Trailblazers drove deep into Panthers territory once again, but the drive stalled and a field-goal attempt sailed wide left.
Salisbury (0-1) capitalized on the missed opportunity. Senior Tyson Parker plunged into the end zone from 5 yards out, but another failed two-point conversion kept it a 21-18 game with 1:36 to play in the third.
Tolton preserved its lead by running the ball and clock out in the fourth quarter. Ryan and Hoernschmeyer did most of the heavy lifting, and Cameron Lee capped the final Trailblazers scoring drive with a 1-yard rushing score. The extra point was no good, but the Trailblazers still led 27-18.
Not going away, Salisbury responded with a touchdown off of a quarterback draw with 4:24 to play. The two-point conversion was successful, making it a one-point game.
Tolton had one final push into the red zone, with the key play being a 31-yard gain on fourth down that put the Trailblazers at the Panthers' 7-yard line with 1:36 remaining.
The Trailblazers' offense turned it over on downs, but the defense forced a turnover on downs to salt the victory.
While the Trailblazers were able to gain some yards on the ground, Egnew would like his team to be more efficient in the run game offensively and defensively.
"Honestly, we have to run the ball a little better, and in the same way on defense, we have to stop the run a little bit," Egnew said. "I've been saying that since the beginning, so that's what we're going to work on."
Ultimately though, 1-0 feels good for Egnew and his squad.
"Winning games is always a difficult thing to do, so I'm proud of the guys and we're really excited for next week," he said.
Tolton will host Putnam County, which defeated Highland 55-36, next week.
Salisbury will travel to Carrollton in Week 2. The Trojans are coming off a 14-6 loss to Fayette.