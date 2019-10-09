Justin Conyers still remembers, as a Hickman senior, heading to the locker room tied 14-14 at halftime of the Kewpies’ 1998 Missouri State Quarterfinals matchup with Rockhurst.
“We thought that was really great for where we were at that spot and we thought we were going to go on to win that ball game,” Conyers said.
Twenty years later, Conyers also remembers how that game ended: a 42-14 trouncing, in favor of the Hawklets.
“I mean, they came out and really put it to us in the second half,” he said.
The former Battle and current Halsville coach is one of the several coaches in the mid-Missouri area to have tangled with Rockhurst, and when the Hawklets come to town this week to take on the Spartans, they’ll be helmed by the same man who beat Hickman in ‘98: Tony Severino.
Severino, who’s now in his 50th year of coaching, announced before the start of this year — which is his 37th with Rockhurst — that he’d be retiring at the season’s end. In nearly four decades at the school, Severino’s become the stuff of legend.
Coming into the year, Severino’s career record was 338-88-1 and his teams had won seven state titles. His teams have also made 11 state titles games, including last year’s. He also won a football state title prior to his time at Rockhurst at Shawnee Mission Northwest and a baseball state championship at Shawnee Mission West.
The coach, who’s turned down four college coaching jobs in his Rockhurst tenure, said Thursday that it was “just the right time” to retire.
“Fifty years is a long time,” Severino said. “I’ve got 10 grandkids and there’s some other things I need to start enjoying; as much as I enjoy Friday nights.”
Severino, now 71, said the greatest thing about his half-century in high school football has been the relationships he’s built, and he’s certainly built a relationship with mid-Missouri. The head coach will make his final trip to Columbia in Friday’s matchup with Battle, but he still remembers a time when Hickman was the only high school in Columbia.
“We had some great battles then,” he said. “And then they started building up the other schools and it’s just been that you knew you were always going to play good football (in Columbia).”
He’ll also be making his final trip with Rockhurst to Jefferson City to wrap up the season, in a rivalry that was, at one point, a Missouri phenomenon.
Severino’s Hawklets sparred on frequent occasion with Pete Adkins’ Jays for some memorable matchups. Adkins coached Jefferson City from 1958 to 1993 and, combined, the coaches have over 700 wins and more state titles than one could count on both hands.
“Those battles are legendary,” he said.
Conyers, as well as Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta and Battle offensive coordinator Matt Herman, all pointed to the same things that make Severino’s Hawklets teams so great: discipline.
“One thing about Rockhurst is they always are very similar in their scheme year-to-year,” Herman, a former Hickman quarterback, said. “But their I’s and their T’s are dotted and crossed every year too.”
Herman also remembered his games at Hickman against Rockhurst as ones where you “had some success against them, but couldn’t really win a game against them.”
“They’re always disciplined, and I think it comes from him,” Herman said. “It really does, it comes from him and his staff and they’ve been together for awhile, for a long time. That continuity’s there.”
Vanatta said that discipline was what he respected the most about Severino and his teams.
“He’s very friendly, but you know, when he lines up to play you, he’s gonna have his teams ready,” Vanatta said.” We always knew exactly what he was going to do, but he always had his kids ready and executed.”
The third-year Rock Bridge coach also noted the respect Severino’s earned from other coaches around the state, specifically mentioning an instance of All-State voting in 2017.
Vanatta had presented then-junior Nate Peat for All-State consideration and — despite Peat’s numbers being lower than several others being considered — Severino spoke out in consideration of Peat, who’d had a dominant performance against the Hawklets that year.
“Severino steps in and just says ‘It would be a travesty if this young man doesn’t represent the state of Missouri at some position or another as an All-State player,’” Vanatta recalled.
Then, Vanatta said, all the heads in the room turned and nodded in agreement.
“That’s just cool to hear ... That’s the type of respect that he had earned,” Vanatta said. “I’m not necessarily going to miss playing him, but I’m going to miss having him around because he is the picture of Missouri high school football, without a doubt.”