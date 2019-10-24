For the eight Tolton football seniors and their teammates, this week of practice went just like any other.
“I feel good,” coach Michael Egnew said. “The guys are all motivated and ready to go, so I feel really great.”
For the Trailblazers, this week's practice focused on improvements across the offense and defense, specifically focusing on scheme, said Egnew, to make sure each and every player is game ready.
Due to injuries from last week’s game against Warsaw, combined with Tolton’s already small roster size, Egnew will have many unfamiliar names taking the field on Friday.
“It’s going to be a battle for these guys,” Egnew said. “There’s a lot of players that have never played that are playing on Friday.”
For the eight Tolton football seniors only, this week will most likely be their last home game.
“(For the seniors) this whole week has been about ‘What is the legacy you want to leave behind? Who are you going to be remembered as?’” Egnew said.
As they reflect back on their memories over the years with the team, it’s clear that Egnew’s message has stuck with some of the Trailblazer seniors.
C. J. Campbell, wide receiver/defensive back
“My advice to the next group: become brothers and on-field production will be easier, work hard for what you desire and enjoy every down,” Campbell said. “Football helps with a lot of things, but remember, football is your platform, not your purpose.”
Campbell’s favorite football memory is playing in a home game against Hermann where the field was so foggy, the players couldn’t see where they were running.
Logan Head, offensive/defensive lineman
“I hope to leave a legacy of being that person that will never back down and will go all-out on the field,” Head said. “As long as you give your all, you will not regret what you do.”
Head’s favorite Tolton football memory is attending the Benedictine football camp his sophomore year.
Monroe Mills, offensive/defensive lineman (out for the season due to an ACL injury)
“I hope my legacy at Tolton will be that hard work conquers all,” Mills said. “Buy in and do everything you can to be the best football player you can be.”
Mills’ favorite Tolton football memory is making a giant whirlpool in the pool at the Notre Dame football camp.
Tolton will take on Christian high school at 7 p.m. Friday at Tolton and will celebrate senior night in its final regular season home game.