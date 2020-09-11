The Battle Spartans would face their toughest test of the season taking on the undefeated Helias Catholic Crusader's.
The game went back-and-forth in the first half, and both teams were waiting to see who'd give in first.
Three plays into the second quarter, the Spartans turned it over on a fumble recovered by the Crusaders’ Jacob Watson.
Battle was down just one touchdown trailing 13-6 after a Khaleel Dampier 27-yard run in the opening drive. But this was already the Spartans’ second turnover of the game, and they desperately needed the ball back to establish an offensive rhythm.
Rasool Taylor got the ball back on the very next play for Battle, picking off Helias quarterback Jacob Weaver at the Spartans’ 39-yard line. With the ball back in the hands of Dampier, he proceeded to loft a interception of his own into the hands of Helias' Alex Clement.
Helias would hold onto the ball following the third turnover in as many plays. Just two plays later, Weaver connected with Cole Stumpe on a 30-yard touchdown pass to extend the Crusaders’ lead. Helias didn't look back.
Battle (2-1, 1-1 CMAC) would ultimately fall 41-19 to Helias Catholic (3-0, 2-0 CMAC).
A number of mistakes: turnovers, penalties, and trouble on the Spartan's defense aided the Crusaders in the win. .
"You can’t be a rollercoaster team if you’re going to go win anything meaningful," Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said. "We got down. We haven’t been down. I don’t feel like we responded well to that. Gave them the ball a couple more times. A good team is gonna make you pay for that, which they did."
Most of the action came in the second quarter, when Helias scored 28 of its points on pairs each of rushing and passing touchdowns.
Battle was the first to get on the board, scoring on a 27-yard run by Dampier, but the lead didn't last long.
"(Energy) wasn’t as high as it was first quarter," Spartans' running back Gerry Marteen Jr. said. "I think that’s something that we can work on as a team and get better at.”
Dampier added a touchdown in the second quarter on a 22-yard run to give Battle some offensive momentum, but that would end up being Battle's last touchdown of the game.
“He’s a good running quarterback," Ellison said of Dampier. "We have to be able to pass the ball, as well. He’s a good quarterback, he can do it all. I just felt like tonight, for whatever reason, we kind of let mistakes compound. And Helias is a good team, so you know, we didn’t get the result we wanted.”
Neither team found an offensive rhythm in the second half. Both squads came within striking distance on consecutive drives at the end of the third quarter and to begin the fourth quarter. However, neither team could finish the job.
Few adjustments were made at the half, Ellison said, alluding that the game's issues sprang more from a lack of unity and other mental issues.
Ellison, in just his second year as head coach, has emphasized that he and his team are still getting to know each other.
"The T in Spartans for us means 'together' and that’s all I said to them over and over at halftime," Ellison said. "I just feel like we still don’t have everybody bought in to the team aspect and that no matter what that we say at the end, we have to really mean what we’re saying. And I feel like, you know, it’s a growing process."
Battle allowed Helias to run for 300 yards. In contrast, the Spartans — who had dominant rushing performances in weeks one and two — were held to less than 200 yards on the ground.
“At the end of the day, the bigs gotta block, and I felt like we didn’t do a good job blocking," he said. "And up front on defense, we didn’t do a good job tackling. We were down a couple guys and we lost a couple guys during the game but who doesn’t? The next person’s gotta be ready to play.”
Ellison also said the secondary players needed to focus more on doing their own jobs, not those of their teammates, because everybody has their place in the defense.
"Just keep playing," he said. "If it’s time on the clock, just keep playing.”
That's what Ellison hopes his team took away from their first loss of the season.