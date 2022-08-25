Battle High School quarterback Justin Goolsby gets sacked

Senior Battle High School quarterback Justin Goolsby gets sacked against Park Hill on Friday at Battle High School. The Park Hill Trojans beat the Battle Spartans by a score of 68-38. 

 Alex Daggett/Missourian

Those that enjoy offensive football were treated to a show Friday night at Battle High School.

The host Spartans, however, were on the wrong side of the high-scoring affair, falling to Park Hill 68-38.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you