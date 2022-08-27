Those that enjoy offensive football were treated to a show Friday night at Battle High School.
The host Spartans, however, were on the wrong side of the high-scoring affair, falling to Park Hill 68-38.
Both sides came out of the gates swinging in the first half, as Park Hill (1-0) blocked a punt on Battle's first drive that they returned for a touchdown. That set the tone.
Battle responded with a touchdown of their own on a 60-yard pass from senior quarterback Justin Goolsby to junior wide receiver Daqual Wright, but the extra point was no good.
That would be the closest Battle (0-1) got all night. The Trojans responded by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Shortly after, Park Hill senior quarterback Kendrick Bell led a touchdown drive in his first appearance on the field.
In the blink of an eye, the scoreline read 21-6 in favor of Park Hill, and the first quarter was not even halfway over.
The two teams exchanged interceptions on the next two possessions, but Park Hill would eventually score again thanks to another touchdown pass by Bell, extending their lead to 28-6.
Goolsby led a gutsy drive that ended in him plowing through defenders for a 15-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter. He also converted the two-point conversion to cut the Spartans' deficit in half.
Battle's defense stepped up in the second quarter, holding Park Hill to just a field goal after two trips inside the red zone. But just when the defense was getting into a groove, the special-teams issues reared their ugly head again. The Trojans returned a punt deep into Battle territory, and Park Hill senior running back James Noel, who was a menace in the open field all night long, scored his first touchdown.
Down 38-14 early in the second quarter, Goolsby and and senior running back Rickie Dunn took matters into their own hands. The duo both had multiple big runs to get Battle into the red zone, and Dunn bulldozed his way into the end zone and also added the two-point conversion.
The Battle defense got a stop with just over a minute left in the half, but a tipped ball resulted in another Goolsby interception that Bell turned into another touchdown.
Park Hill scored on the opening drive of the second half, making it 52-22, and Battle would never get back into striking distance. Goolsby and his wide receivers continued to fight and put points on the board, but the Spartans could not get a stop when they needed it.
Bell finished with 154 passing yards and six total touchdowns, but it was his running ability that did the most damage. He began to take over the game with his legs in the second half, and the duo of he and Noel in the backfield became too much for the tired Battle defense to handle.
Wright and fellow wideout Keylan Horn each scored and eclipsed the 80-yard mark for Battle. Dunn showed that he has some wiggle to go with his imposing size at tailback.
The Spartans will begin Central Missouri Activities Conference play at home next Friday against Capital City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Cavaliers are over the .500 mark for the first time in program history after defeating Warrensburg 24-14 in Week 1.