For the fifth season in a row, Blair Oaks will begin its varsity football campaign facing Maryville. The Falcons also are hoping to defeat the Spoofhounds for the fifth season in a row.
After beating the Falcons back in 2018 en route to a state championship, Maryville has had a rough go of things against Blair Oaks, with a Week 1 thrashing last season and a 62-40 loss in the 2020 Class 3 state championship game among the losses
After a strong season that saw them finish 9-3, the Falcons are led by senior quarterback Dylan Hair. Hair was the team's starter in 2021 as well, and he had a spectacular season under center. Expectations are are again high Hair and coach Ted LePage's group. LePage is entering his fifth season in his second stint as Blair Oaks coach, his 10th with the Falcons overall.
Despite the losing streak against Blair Oaks, Maryville is still one of the premier teams in northwestern Missouri. The Spoofhounds' 7-5 record in 2021, which would be labeled as a successful season for many teams, was considered a down campaign for Maryville, which demonstrates how elite the program has been for the better part of a decade.
Mexico and Centralia continue rivalry in interconference clash
In what is also a Week 1 rematch from the 2021 season, Mexico and Centralia face off in a premier interconference matchup.
The Bulldogs secured a Week 1 46-20 victory over the Panthers last season on the shoulders of then-senior Michael White, and that kick-started an early four-game winning streak.
Mexico finished 10-3 last season under coach Steve Haag and now-senior quarterback Ty Sims, both of whom are returning. Mexico is known for its strong offense, which relies heavily on QB option plays. The Bulldogs open the season as the top-ranked team in the Columbia-Jefferson City area, according to MaxPreps, and the goal is their first state championship under Haag, who is now entering his ninth season as coach.
The Panthers, located just 20 minutes away from Mexico, will attempt to improve on a 2021 season in which they finished 6-5 and were a second-round exit in the MSHSAA Class 2 tournament. Going up against Mexico this week followed by Hallsville next week is a tough challenge for Centralia, which fell to both teams in blowout fashion last year.
Helias looks for revenge against Hannibal
At 7 p.m. Friday, Helias will face a familiar foe, as it travels to Hannibal for its season opener. The Crusaders fell 54-20 to the Pirates last season, also in Week 1.
Helias quarterback Drew Miller is a senior this year and will look to lead his team to a fourth state championship for the school. In his junior season, Miller threw for 1,887 yards and had 24 passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing TDs.
Helias went 11-2 last season and lost to Holt in the Class 5 District 4 championship game. Hannibal went 13-1 last season, falling 31-0 to Smithville in the Class 4 title game.
MaxPreps currently ranks Hannibal No. 14 in the state (No. 2 in Class 4) and Helias No. 45 in the state (No. 13 in Class 5).
Jefferson City opens the season on the road at Osage
Jefferson City is coming off of a mediocre 6-5 season, and the Jays start this season on the road against Osage.
It is the second season for Jefferson City coach Damon Wells. The Jays ended the 2021 campaign with a 47-0 loss to Hannibal in the Class 4 District 5 title game.
Wells has seven returning starters on each side of the ball. Running back Zane Wings, who received an all-conference honorable-mention honors last season, looks to fill in for David Bethune, the star running back who will be playing this year at Missouri Southern State.
Osage was 3-7 last year and lost 53-0 to Blair Oaks in the Class 3 District 5 quarterfinals.
MaxPreps currently ranks Jefferson City 69th in the state (10th in Class 4) and Osage 216th in the state (37th in Class 3).