For the fifth season in a row, Blair Oaks will begin its varsity football campaign facing Maryville. The Falcons also are hoping to defeat the Spoofhounds for the fifth season in a row.

After beating the Falcons back in 2018 en route to a state championship, Maryville has had a rough go of things against Blair Oaks, with a Week 1 thrashing last season and a 62-40 loss in the 2020 Class 3 state championship game among the losses

