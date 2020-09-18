Marshall 20
Mexico 28
Borgia 28
Helias 49
Smith-Cotton 6
Jefferson City 27
Tolton 20
Crest Ridge 52
Hannibal 56
Fulton 19
Kirksville 0
Moberly 27
Boonville 7
Blair Oaks 51
Warsaw 52
Tipton 28
Osage 13
California 43
Marceline 27
Fayette 0
Capital City 49
Rock Bridge 76
Camdenton 6
West Plains 28
Westran 24
Harrisburg 22
Highland 32
Scotland County 26
Centralia 18
Monroe City 0
Lutheran St. Charles 30
Hermann 0
North Callaway 45
Van-Far 0
Southern Boone County 38
Richmond 24
South Callaway 20
Montgomery County 41
Paris 18
Knox County 26
Salisbury 13
Carrollton 47
Week 4 mid-Missouri high school football scores
- Missourian Staff
-
-
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Pete Bland
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Notebook: Missouri football with seven active COVID-19 cases
- MU football without 12 players for season opener against Alabama
- Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
- Battle-Hickman football game canceled because of positive COVID-19 test
- Four Missouri football players named to preseason All-SEC teams
- Missouri announces Saturday's scrimmage will be open, students invited
- Newcomer Manie a key piece for Tolton football on offense
- Missouri Athletics begins COVID-19 testing with third-party vendor
- Porter's Nuggets ready for fresh challenge in West Finals
- LOCAL BRIEF: Justin Smith among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.