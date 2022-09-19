A battle between two of Class 5’s top-10 teams proved to be a one-sided affair, as Cardinal Ritter defeated Helias 40-14 on the strength of an impressive second half. The loss ended the Crusaders’ three-game win streak to begin the season.
After heading into halftime tied at 7, a 73-yard rush by Cardinal Ritter’s Marvin Burks Jr. early in the third quarter changed the game, seemingly taking the soul out of the Helias defense.
Helias has a home meeting against CMAC rival Rock Bridge this Friday.
Jeff City defeats Smith-Cotton in CMAC contest
Jeffersony City took care of business in the school’s homecoming game, defeating Smith-Cotton 42-27.
Rushing touchdowns from the duo of Jacob Wilson and Rodney Wilson kickstarted Jefferson City’s offense as it continued to be successful all night.
The Tigers (1-3, 0-2 CMAC) were competitive and kept it close until midway through the fourth, when two Jays touchdowns put the game out of reach.
Smith-Cotton will try to end its three-game losing skid against Hickman (0-4, 0-3 CMAC) this Friday. Jefferson City faces Capital City on the road.