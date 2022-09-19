A battle between two of Class 5’s top-10 teams proved to be a one-sided affair, as Cardinal Ritter defeated Helias 40-14 on the strength of an impressive second half. The loss ended the Crusaders’ three-game win streak to begin the season.

After heading into halftime tied at 7, a 73-yard rush by Cardinal Ritter’s Marvin Burks Jr. early in the third quarter changed the game, seemingly taking the soul out of the Helias defense.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you