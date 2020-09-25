Rock Bridge 24

Helias 56

Jefferson City 36

Capital City 0

Eldon 20

Southern Boone County 54

Hickman 26

Smith-Cotton 16

Blair Oaks 28

Valle Catholic 35

California 21

Boonville 14

Fayette 12

Westran 28

Strafford 14

North Callaway 22

Clopton 20

South Callaway 53

Knox County 8

Harrisburg 42

Lone Jack 6

Tipton 50

Bolivar 38

Camdenton 26

Osage 50

Hallsville 78

Moberly 50

Fulton 12

Mexico 14

Hannibal 34

Van-Far 28

Louisiana 35

Tolton 0

Lutheran St. Charles 70

Brookfield 20

Macon 22

Kirksville 20

Marshall 7

Wright City 0

Montgomery County 37

Marceline 54

Paris 24

Hermann 14

Owensville 27

Monroe City 20

Palmyra 30

Scotland County 58

Salisbury 6

Windsor 54

Slater 18

