Rock Bridge 24
Helias 56
Jefferson City 36
Capital City 0
Eldon 20
Southern Boone County 54
Hickman 26
Smith-Cotton 16
Blair Oaks 28
Valle Catholic 35
California 21
Boonville 14
Fayette 12
Westran 28
Strafford 14
North Callaway 22
Clopton 20
South Callaway 53
Knox County 8
Harrisburg 42
Lone Jack 6
Tipton 50
Bolivar 38
Camdenton 26
Osage 50
Hallsville 78
Moberly 50
Fulton 12
Mexico 14
Hannibal 34
Van-Far 28
Louisiana 35
Tolton 0
Lutheran St. Charles 70
Brookfield 20
Macon 22
Kirksville 20
Marshall 7
Wright City 0
Montgomery County 37
Marceline 54
Paris 24
Hermann 14
Owensville 27
Monroe City 20
Palmyra 30
Scotland County 58
Salisbury 6
Windsor 54
Slater 18
Week 5 mid-Missouri high school football scores
- Missourian Staff
-
-
