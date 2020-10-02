Battle 37
Moberly 36
Hickman 14
Helias 51
Blair Oaks 69
Eldon 6
Paris 0
Fayette 32
Fulton 28
Mexico 49
Louisiana 34
MMA 47
Bowling Green 30
Boonville 55
Osage 31
Liberty 52
Rock Bridge 28
Van-Far 12
Marshall 26
Hallsville 28
California 43
Clopton 7
Tipton 12
Cole Camp 13
Sullivan 41
Hermann 7
Centralia 50
Cuba 12
Hannibal 47
Kirksville 14
Salisbury 12
Knox County 42
Slater 13
Lincoln 14
Brookfield 12
Monroe City 26
Owensville 46
Pacific 28
Camdenton 38
Hilcrest 14
Westran 26
Scotland County 12
Macon 50
South Shelby 0
Week 6 mid-Missouri high school football scores
Missourian Staff
-
-
Pete Bland
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
