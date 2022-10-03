It’s not a fluke. Russellville backed up its undefeated record Friday as it battled to take down fellow undefeated Crystal City 38-36.
No matter the deficit, Russellville had an answer Friday night thanks to its scrappy run game. Russellville got out to a quick six-point lead, but Crystal City scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion to go up 8-6. From that moment, Russellville matched Crystal City whenever it scored a touchdown. Russellville ultimately won the 2-point conversion battle in the first half and stopped Crystal City on its final two attempts, taking a 22-20 lead into halftime.
Russellville was down again early in the third quarter but drove the ball downfield immediately and scored a game-tying touchdown, which was capped off by a successful 2-point conversion run from running back Cristopher Seaver.
Russellville trailed in the fourth quarter 36-30, but a play that seemed like a muffed snap to the quarterback turned into a 35-yard pitch and run to Seaver. Not finished yet, Seaver, following his blockers, scored the decisive 2-point conversion — slightly breaking the plane of the end zone — to put Russellville up 38-36
Trailing by two, Crystal City drove the ball down the field on the final drive of the game, but Russellville’s defense found what was necessary to get the stop and come out victorious.
Russellville (6-0) will face Paris/Madison/Faith Walk Academy (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday on the road as it continues to turn heads around mid-Missouri.
Helias survives late comeback attempt to outlast Capital City
Helias thwarted a late effort by Capital City and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference rivalry contest 24-22 on the road.
Both teams now sit at 4-2 on the season, with Helias holding the edge in CMAC play at 3-1.
The Crusaders jumped out to a quick 17-point lead before the Cavaliers scored a 46-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the first half.
Helias led 24-7 going into the fourth quarter before two late Cavaliers touchdowns, including one on a blocked Helias field goal attempt that cut the lead to two. Time was not in favor of the Cavaliers, though, as the clock ran out before they could receive another possession.
The key to the Crusaders’ victory was limiting the success of the Cavaliers’ run game, which had been extremely prolific until Week 6. The Cavaliers only had two runs of 10 or more yards during the game and were forced to move the ball through the air in the second half.
Cavaliers quarterback Hayden Carroll finished the game 9-for-13 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.
Capital City and Helias both continue CMAC play Friday, as the Cavaliers head to Sedalia to play Smith-Cotton (1-5, 0-4) while Helias has another short road trip to face Jefferson City (3-3, 2-2).