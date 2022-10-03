Brennen Stinson and Chris Seaver rush onto the field

Russellville seniors Brennen Stinson and Chris Seaver rush onto the field Friday at Russellville. Russellville defeated Crysstal City 38-36 to remain undefeated on the season.

 Zach Bott/Missourian

It’s not a fluke. Russellville backed up its undefeated record Friday as it battled to take down fellow undefeated Crystal City 38-36.

No matter the deficit, Russellville had an answer Friday night thanks to its scrappy run game. Russellville got out to a quick six-point lead, but Crystal City scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion to go up 8-6. From that moment, Russellville matched Crystal City whenever it scored a touchdown. Russellville ultimately won the 2-point conversion battle in the first half and stopped Crystal City on its final two attempts, taking a 22-20 lead into halftime.

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

  • Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter; 573-616-9035

