Hallsville 16
Blair Oaks 55
Helias 28
Jefferson City 0
Lebanon 58
Camdenton 38
Eldon 13
California 59
Slater 48
Tipton 28
Tolton 8
Westran 46
Marceline 61
Salisbury 14
Kirksville 21
Mexico 22
Moberly 14
Hannibal 13
Marshall 59
Fulton 21
Fayette 20
Harrisburg 30
Cuba 22
South Callaway 29
Hickman 56
Ray-Pec 0
Boonville 54
Versailles 6
North Callaway 35
Wright City 6
Monroe City 30
Macon 7
Mark Twain 14
Montgomery County 48
Union 13
Owensville 53
Russellville 22
Paris 58
Hermann 0
St. Clair 42
Clopton 20
Van-Far 40
Rolla 34
Waynesville 20
Cole Camp 3
Windsor 43
Centralia 24
Bowling Green 22
Week 7 mid-Missouri high school football scores
- Missourian Staff
