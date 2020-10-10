Hallsville 16

Blair Oaks 55

Helias 28

Jefferson City 0

Lebanon 58

Camdenton 38

Eldon 13

California 59

Slater 48

Tipton 28

Tolton 8

Westran 46

Marceline 61

Salisbury 14

Kirksville 21

Mexico 22

Moberly 14

Hannibal 13

Marshall 59

Fulton 21

Fayette 20

Harrisburg 30

Cuba 22

South Callaway 29

Hickman 56

Ray-Pec 0

Boonville 54

Versailles 6

North Callaway 35

Wright City 6

Monroe City 30

Macon 7

Mark Twain 14

Montgomery County 48

Union 13

Owensville 53

Russellville 22

Paris 58

Hermann 0

St. Clair 42

Clopton 20

Van-Far 40

Rolla 34

Waynesville 20

Cole Camp 3

Windsor 43

Centralia 24

Bowling Green 22

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you