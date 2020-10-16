Blair Oaks 42
S. Boone 21
Eldon 0
Canceled
Boonville 0
Windsor 55
Tipton 20
Mexico 21
Moberly 28
Salisbury 12
Fayette 63
Macon 18
Centralia 34
California 21
Hallsville 50
Smith-Cotton 3
Helias 45
Battle 39
Jefferson City 21
Glendale 32
Camdenton 48
Versailles 21
Osage 43
Hannibal 48
Marshall 14
Cole Camp 0
Canceled
Slater 0
Crystal City 28
MMA 64
Mark Twain 12
N. Callaway 47
Capital City 0
Canceled
Winnetonka 0
S. Callaway 14
Bowling Green 55
Paris 14
Clopton 19
Tolton 14
Cuba 43
Pacific 0
Canceled
Hermann 0
Fulton 0
Kirksville 33
Rolla 41
Lebanon 48
Westran 6
Marceline 45
Harrisburg 22
Scotland Co. 6
Owensville 0
Canceled
Sullivan 0
Montgomery Co 51
Van-Far 6
Week 8 mid-Missouri high school football scores
- Missourian Staff
-
-
