HALLSVILLE 14
BOONVILLE 30
 
OSAGE 14
BLAIR OAKS 61
 
JACKSON 56
HICKMAN 7
 
SWEET SPRING 14
FULTON 41
 
ST. JAMES 18
ELDON 21
 
KIRKSVILLE 7
CAPITAL CITY 13
 
ROCK BRIDGE 21
FRANCIS HOWELL 27
 
CALIFORNIA 0
SOBOCO 21
 
WARRENTON 29
MEXICO 26
 
CARDINAL RITTER 18
HELIAS 27
 
BATTLE 27
HANNIBAL 14
 
TIPTON 18
CREST RIDGE 35
 
HERMANN 7
BORGIA 42
 
FAYETTE 20
KNOX CO. 0
 
CLARK. CO 28
MACON 49
 
CENTRALIA 14
PALMYRA 19
 
MMA 46
SALISBURY 48
 
HARRISBURG 8
MARCELINE 56
 
NORTH CALLAWAY 27
MONTGOMERY CO 14
 
CENTRALIA 14
PALMYRA 19
 
WESTRAN 33
PARIS 0
 
CAMDENTON 10
ROLLA 28
 
SLATER 63
RUSSELLVILLE 13
 
SCOTLAND CO 28
VAN-FAR 14

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you