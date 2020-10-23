|HALLSVILLE 14
|BOONVILLE 30
|OSAGE 14
|BLAIR OAKS 61
|JACKSON 56
|HICKMAN 7
|SWEET SPRING 14
|FULTON 41
|ST. JAMES 18
|ELDON 21
|KIRKSVILLE 7
|CAPITAL CITY 13
|ROCK BRIDGE 21
|FRANCIS HOWELL 27
|CALIFORNIA 0
|SOBOCO 21
|WARRENTON 29
|MEXICO 26
|CARDINAL RITTER 18
|HELIAS 27
|BATTLE 27
|HANNIBAL 14
|TIPTON 18
|CREST RIDGE 35
|HERMANN 7
|BORGIA 42
|FAYETTE 20
|KNOX CO. 0
|CLARK. CO 28
|MACON 49
|CENTRALIA 14
|PALMYRA 19
|MMA 46
|SALISBURY 48
|HARRISBURG 8
|MARCELINE 56
|NORTH CALLAWAY 27
|MONTGOMERY CO 14
|CENTRALIA 14
|PALMYRA 19
|WESTRAN 33
|PARIS 0
|CAMDENTON 10
|ROLLA 28
|SLATER 63
|RUSSELLVILLE 13
|SCOTLAND CO 28
|VAN-FAR 14
Week 9 mid-Missouri high school football scores
- Missourian Staff
-
-
