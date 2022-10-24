Centralia dropped its final regular season game in a defensive battle against Macon, losing 20-14 on Friday on the road.
After trading scores back and forth in the first half, the lone score in the second half came from quarterback MyKel Linear, who ran for 34 yards to set up a QB keeper from 3 yards out late in the fourth quarter that decided the game.
Kyden Wilkerson was a bright spot as usual for the Panthers, rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. The key for the Panthers heading into the playoffs is diversifying their offense and getting other guys outside of Wilkerson involved in making plays.
The Panthers (7-2) will get an extra week to fix their offense. As the No. 2 seed in Class 2 District 7, they received a first-round bye and won’t have to play until Nov. 4. The Tigers (8-1) are not so lucky. As the No. 3 seed in Class 2 District 8, they have a home matchup against sixth-seeded Lathrop (2-7) Friday.
Boonville handles Eldon
Boonville took care of business against Eldon, winning 34-24 on Friday at home.
Pirates star Dakota Troost returned to action after missing the previous game, and he didn’t miss a beat. Troost racked up 103 yards on the ground and added 102 yards receiving, all on just eight touches.
The win put Boonville at 5-4 and helped it secure a home playoff game in the Class 3 District 5 tournament Friday against Fulton (1-8). Eldon’s loss is its sixth straight, placing it at 3-6. As the No. 5 seed in the same district, the Mustangs will travel to Ashland to face fourth-seeded Southern Boone (4-5) in the quarterfinals.
Camdenton unable to complete perfect regular season
After starting the season with eight consecutive victories, Camdenton could not secure its final regular season game, losing to Glendale 37-35 in overtime Friday.
In the first half, Lakers quarterback Bear Shore was his usual self, throwing for almost 200 yards and four touchdowns. Despite his hot play, the Lakers found themselves up by only seven points, and that lead diminished early in the second half.
The Lakers had a chance at perfection late in the fourth with a chip shot field goal, but the Falcons blocked the kick to send the game into overtime.
After a 25-yard touchdown pass by Falcons quarterback Cole Feuerbacher in the extra period and a successful the two-point conversion, the Falcons led 37-29 before Camdenton responded with a rushing touchdown. But the ensuing two-point conversion attempt was stuffed, giving the Falcons the victory.
Despite the loss, the Lakers still secured the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 5 tournament and a first-round bye.
The fourth-seeded Falcons are in the same district as the Lakers and will have a home playoff game against fifth-seeded Rolla on Friday, with a potential rematch with the Lakers looming in the next round.