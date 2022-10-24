Centralia dropped its final regular season game in a defensive battle against Macon, losing 20-14 on Friday on the road.

After trading scores back and forth in the first half, the lone score in the second half came from quarterback MyKel Linear, who ran for 34 yards to set up a QB keeper from 3 yards out late in the fourth quarter that decided the game.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

  • Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter; 573-616-9035

Recommended for you