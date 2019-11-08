Battle 54, Francis Howell North 19

Hallsville 42, Hermann 0

Ft. Zumwalt North 63, Smith-Cotton 14

South Callaway 43, South Shelby 36

Brentwood 43, Harrisburg 0

Fair Grove 56, Versailles 28

Lamar 50, Warsaw 6

Christian 46, Centralia 40

Mexico 28, St. Charles West 20

Lutheran St. Charles 41, Moberly 0

Blair Oaks 48, Salem 0

Odessa 55, Boonville 7

Center 33, Southern Boone 32

Liberty (Wentzville) 35, Kirksville 6

Hannibal 40, St. Dominic 15

Camdenton 56, Washington 7

Lebanon 43, Helias 13

Troy-Buchanan 26, Blue Springs South 21

Ft. Zumwalt West 20, Blue Springs 17

