This week, the Missourian high school football writers look back on the previous Friday’s slate of games and discuss what looked good for teams that played in mid-Missouri. They will also assess areas the teams need to improve going into the future.
Rock Bridge
Rock Bridge got some points on the board. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Bruin defense had scored more points than the offense due to turnover returns and a lack of productivity. But the offense started clicking a little bit against Battle in Week 3, and it continued to do so against another tough Lee’s Summit West team Friday.
However, the defense is still having a tough time stopping its opponents. Rock Bridge has allowed 35 points per game these last three weeks, and although the schedule gets easier from here on out, the defense is going to have to buckle up more, especially in the first half.
Hickman
Hickman showed what it can do at full strength against Smith-Cotton on Friday. The offense scored a season-high 40 points and the defense allowed a season-low six points against the Tigers on the road. Senior running back Felix Pippenger provided a huge boost to the offense with 122 rushing yards in his first full game back from injury. Senior quarterback Jevean Brown totaled four touchdowns and had two interceptions for the defense.
The biggest concern for the Kewpies, now, is if they can keep the offense going. They look to make what happened against Smith-Cotton a regular occurrence, and have the perfect opportunity to do so against Rock Bridge on Friday. It won’t be easy, as the Bruins are 0-4 and are looking to snap their losing streak against their crosstown rival.
Tolton
The 0-4 Trailblazers have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start to the season, and the result of last Friday’s game against St. Dominic proved no different than the three before. On a more positive note, Tolton scored a season-high 28 points. Quarterback Gabe Pfenenger and running back Connor Fogue each recorded a touchdown, while wide receiver C.J. Campbell made two trips to the end zone himself. With these three key players healthy and clear improvements each week, the Trailblazer offense appears to be heading in a good direction.
Tolton’s weakest point seems to be its defense. Though back-to-back interceptions by defensive back Dylan Block points toward the team’s potential, allowing an average of 46.5 points per game in the past four weeks shows that something has to change. As the Trailblazers continue to face difficult opponents, like their upcoming game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, the defense will need to find some intensity and stability if Tolton wants to compete.
Battle
The Spartans have been on a roll since stumbling out of the gate in a 52-47 loss to St. Louis University High, and the most notable part of that has been the growth of this team’s identity on both sides of the ball.
Offensive coordinator Matt Herman said after Battle’s 30-16 win over Harrisonville last weekend that he’s seen senior quarterback Harrison Keller’s confidence level grow from practice-to-practice. That’s been apparent in his on-field performances as well, as he’s set new career-highs in passing yards and attempts in each of the last two games. The defensive side of the ball has been more of a team performance through four weeks. Battle’s allowed less than 20 points in each of its last two contests and has also recorded a turnover in each game this season.
Where Battle struggles is more in the mental aspects of the game, specifically penalties. In last week’s win, the Spartans struggled to get going at times due to unnecessary offensive penalties and put the Wildcats in position to score with a pass interference call.
St. Louis University HighWhile SLUH has struggled beating teams in St. Louis on a consistent basis since 2015, they’ve come into mid-Missouri twice this season and won both times. After a poor 1-9 season last year, SLUH beat Battle in a Week 1 shootout this season (52-47) and then went to Jefferson City last week and dominated the Jays on both lines of scrimmage, winning 35-14.
While it remains to be seen whether the Junior Billikens will be able to outplay St. Louis powerhouses like Christian Brothers College High or Trinity Catholic, which beat them a combined 107-14 last season, they have already proven that they are better than they were last season. SLUH’s offense did not look dynamic or creative in Jefferson City, but it left no doubt in the trenches. This could be a sign of good things to come for the Junior Billikens, though they face a major test this week against CBC.
Jefferson City
Jefferson City was probably not expecting to get thoroughly out-played on its home field to a team that it beat handily last year in SLUH. After two solid road wins against Hannibal and Hickman, last Friday was a back-to-the-drawing-board type of game for the Jays.
It’s difficult to determine how Jays’ quarterback Cole Gresham played Friday, because he spent so much time on the run. The Junior Billikens flanked the Jays’ offensive tackles with ease, leading to most of Jefferson City’s drives being duds. The only remedy the Jays had for the pressure was to start running the ball, which worked decently well as they began to drive the ball down the field. However, serious questions about the team’s ability to protect its quarterback in the passing game persist. The Jays will get a chance to show that last week was an outlier against another tough St. Louis opponent in Chaminade on Friday.