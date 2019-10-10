Battle offensive coordinator Matt Herman still remembers the taste left in his mouth after Battle’s 28-0 loss to Rockhurst last year, and apparently it was quite bitter.
“As an offensive guy and a coach, you don’t want to be shut out ever,” Herman said.
The Hawklets’ shut out of the Spartans was the first in Battle’s program history, and it was something that was brought up in team meetings this week.
“Looking back at last year on film ... I thought we played better than the score (indicated), but we just flat out missed on some plays,” Herman said. “So it’s just trying to make sure we have our guys in the best spots to be successful this year.”
Battle certainly has a plethora of “guys in the best spots.” Eleven Spartans have contributed to scoring a touchdown this season, but even with the breadth of scoring threats, Rockhurst still looks to be a tall order.
The Hawklets are arguably the Spartans’ toughest defensive opponent this season. They come into the matchup allowing an average of 15.67 points per game. Battle’s only faced one other defense this season that allows fewer points than Rockhurst.
With a high-flying Spartan offense set to contend against a staunch Rockhurst defense, here are the five players most likely to generate offense for Battle.
5. DaleShaun Coleman
The junior running back may be the biggest surprise of the night Friday. As there’s been no update on Gerry Marteen, Jr. — the sophomore sat out the Hickman game with a leg injury — Coleman and senior Darren Jordan are currently the Spartans’ duo of running backs, with Jordan taking the bulk of the load the last couple of games.
Coleman’s been quiet lately — he’s had just 35 yards on the ground the last two games — but he’s due for a big game and he’s shown he’s capable of them this season.
Over a two-game stretch against Rock Bridge and Harrisonville, Coleman totaled 300 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. He also had 43 receiving yards during that stretch.
4. Dawson Meierotto/Tavian MillerOkay, so maybe Meierotto and Miller aren’t a single person, but they’re the heaviest hitters in the Spartans’ receiving corps.
The duo has combined for 34 of the 62 completions — that’s more than half — Battle has had this year. They’ve also combined for 539 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Put together, they’re averaging just under 16 yards a catch.
Meierotto is more of the scoring threat between the two — six of those seven touchdowns are his — but Miller has really picked things up after a slow start to the season.
The senior was a vital cog in the Spartans’ offense last year, but didn’t have a reception through Battle’s first two games this year. Since then, he’s led the team in single-game receptions twice. He’s coming off a week where he finished with a team-leading 74 receiving yards against Hickman.
Meierotto, also a senior, has been the most reliable receiver Battle’s had this year. His lowest total yardage for a game to this point is 41 and he’s only gone without a touchdown in one game this season.
3. Khaleel DampierIf the Spartans continue on their usual trend of quarterback play, Dampier will either do a lot or not much at all in Friday’s matchup.
While senior Harrison Keller was named the team’s starter before the season, coaches and players have been preaching that Battle goes with the “hot hand” at quarterback. If Keller’s performing well, he’s staying in. If Dampier is performing well, vice-versa.
Dampier and Keller’s styles of play are a lot different, and that’s been put on display multiple times this season. Both quarterbacks can get it done on the ground and through the air — Keller’s legs are a surprise, as is Dampier’s arm — but their tendencies show up on a stat sheet. To this point, Keller has 387 yards more through the air than Dampier, but Dampier leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.
It’s no surprise that Dampier leads the team in that category either. Where Jordan and Coleman are larger, downhill runners, Dampier’s able to hit top speed in a matter of steps.
The junior had his best night since Week 3’s win over Smith-Cotton against Hickman last week. In only one half of play, he scored four touchdowns; one through the air and three on the ground.
2. Darren JordanIt seems Jordan’s been playing catch-up the last couple of weeks, as the senior missed a stretch of three games nursing an ankle injury.
After leading the team in rushing yards in Week 1, Jordan looks to be getting back to top form. He was one of the few bright spots in Battle’s loss to Jackson, and he led the Spartans in rushing yards last week with 132 yards on the ground. He also had two touchdowns.
Jordan’s a bruiser with the ball in his hands and it’s been apparent lately, as he seemed to get better deeper in Battle’s loss to Jackson. To this point, Jackson’s only averaging 6.5 points allowed per game, so it will be interesting to see if the senior can do more damage against a defense of a similar caliber.
1. Harrison KellerKeller making the top of this list boils down to a simple fact: He’s responsible for the most points on the team. His 13 touchdowns — eight passing and four rushing — account for 78 of the Spartans’ 198 total points scored so far this season.
His ability to extend plays has shone through this season. Other than Week 5’s 56-12 loss to Jackson, Keller’s been able to work outside of the pocket, either getting positive yardage with his legs, or rolling out and trusting his receivers. He’s also shown phenomenal poise in the pocket, as he’s willing to step up to make big throws.
If things go the way Battle wants them to, Keller will likely have a big night.