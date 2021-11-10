Missouri opens the 2021-22 season with a visit from Murray State. The Racers are entering their fifth season with coach Rechelle Turner at the helm. Though Murray hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008, Turner has the program on the upswing.
The Racers finished the 2020-21 season at 16-12 with a 12-8 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. That was good for fifth in the league and the first time they have finished above .500 overall and in conference play since 2012.
Returners Katelyn Young and Macey Turley highlight the roster. Both players were First Team All-OVC last season and are poised for big seasons. Young averaged 14 points and nine rebounds while leading the conference with 10 double-doubles.
Turley paced the team in scoring and assists with 17.6 and 3.3 per game, respectively. The scoring average was good for third in the OVC.
Including Young and Turley, Murray State returns five of its top six players in minutes played. Like Missouri, the Racers should be an experienced bunch that improves on its record.
But the Racers could struggle on the interior in this matchup. Young is Murray State’s tallest returning rotation piece at 6-foot-1 and might struggle with Missouri’s plethora of bigs, including LaDazhia Williams, Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank.
Given that, it’s possible that the Tigers see some zone defense Thursday night. In an exhibition last week, Missouri struggled initially with Southwest Baptist’s 2-3 zone before hitting it with a barrage of 3-pointers.
A zone would also give the opportunity for Robin Pingeton’s team to display its offensive rebounding prowess. That’s something the Tigers did well in their last exhibition, grabbing 37.5% of their misses.
Expect Murray State to come out with a solid game plan that keeps the game close for a half or so. If Missouri controls the paint while limiting Turley on the outside, the Tigers should come away with a comfortable victory in their season opener.