Glasgow boys basketball fell to Jefferson (Conception) 81-45 in the MSHSAA Class 1 third-place game Friday at the Hammonds Center in Springfield.

In their first matchup since  2003, the Yellowjackets mustered only 45 points, their second-lowest scoring output of the season. After trailing by 16 at halftime, the Yellowjackets were outscored 37-17 in the second half, shooting 30% from the field.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

