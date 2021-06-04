Mizzou Athletics has set up a GoFundMe for Kyra Reeves, a freshman soccer player who lost both of her parents to COVID-19. Her parents died five days apart in February leaving Reeves and her brother Jaylon.
"Having experienced them as parents, it's a blessing ... . I wish I had more time with them," Reeves said in a YouTube video by Mizzou Athletics.
Their father, Jason Reeves, played football at The University of Texas at Austin and used his experiences in sports to help his children succeed, according to a Mizzou Athletics news release. He and his wife, Chrisla, were married for 23 years.
"They were amazing people, amazing parents," Reeves said. "Their legacy is my brother and I."
Under the circumstances, the NCAA has granted Missouri the ability to help Reeves raise money for her day-to-day expenses.
The link for the GoFundMe can be found here.