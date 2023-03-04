 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Going out on top: Tolton’s Hervey caps decorated career with another state championship

Going out on top: Tolton’s Hervey caps decorated career with another state championship
Lindsey Hervey swims freestyle during practice

Lindsey Hervey swims freestyle during practice Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia. Hervey is a senior at Tolton High School.

 Molly Miller/Missourian

Tolton swimmer Lindsey Hervey finished her high school swimming career in the same place she stood four years ago — atop the podium.

Hervey, a three-time state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, cemented herself among Columbia’s winningest high school girls swimmers with her performance in the MSHAA Class 1 state championship on Feb. 18.

Lindsey Hervey, right, waits for practice to begin for the Columbia Swim Club

Lindsey Hervey, right, waits for practice to begin for the Columbia Swim Club on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia. Hervey will continue her swim career at Missouri State next year.
Lindsey Hervey, left, grabs her flippers during swim practice

Lindsey Hervey, left, grabs her flippers during swim practice for Columbia Swim Club on Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia. Hervey has swam for the Columbia Swim Club for 10 years.
Lindsey Hervey, right, takes a break before her next set

Lindsey Hervey, right, takes a break before her next set Wednesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia. Hervey swims for the Columbia Swim Club and the Tolton girls swim team.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you