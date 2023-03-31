Grand slam lifts No. 13 Alabama over MU in series opener

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson talks with pitcher Jordan Weber in the circle Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. After giving up a grand slam in the fourth inning of a 4-0 loss to No. 13 Alabama, Weber pitched into the sixth inning before being relieved by senior Megan Schumacher.
Sophomore Kara Daly throws the ball to freshman first baseman Katie Chester as Alabama’s Kristen White tries to beat the throw Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers fell to the Tide 4-0.
Alabama players cheer their way back to the dugout after a grand slam by freshman Larissa Preuitt on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The grand slam put the Tide up in the top of the fourth inning, and they went on to win 4-0.
The Missouri softball team opened its home series versus No. 13 Alabama with a 4-0 loss to the Crimson Tide on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
A Larissa Preuitt fourth-inning grand slam accounted for all the scoring in the game, as Alabama (25-10, 3-4 SEC) shut down the Tigers (21-15, 1-9).
Jordan Weber (6-6) got bit during the fourth but mostly stayed out of trouble in 5⅔ innings of work, allowing six hits and two walks with no strikeouts. It was her seventh time going five-plus innings this season.
For the Tide, All-American Montana Fouts improved to 12-6 on the season by striking out 12 while giving up just two hits and walking one in the complete-game shutout.
The teams again do battle at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The game can be seen on the SEC Network. The series concludes with a 1 p.m. contest Sunday that streams on SEC Network+.