Grand slam lifts No. 13 Alabama over MU in series opener

The Missouri softball team opened its home series versus No. 13 Alabama with a 4-0 loss to the Crimson Tide on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Sophomore Kara Daly watches the Alabama pitcher on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Daly plays third base and is from Jefferson City.

A Larissa Preuitt fourth-inning grand slam accounted for all the scoring in the game, as Alabama (25-10, 3-4 SEC) shut down the Tigers (21-15, 1-9).

Senior Jordan Weber pitches Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. With the loss, Weber fell to 6-6 on the season.
Sophomore Kara Daly throws the ball to freshman first baseman Katie Chester as Alabama’s Kristen White tries to beat the throw Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers fell to the Tide 4-0.
Alabama players cheer their way back to the dugout after a grand slam by freshman Larissa Preuitt on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The grand slam put the Tide up in the top of the fourth inning, and they went on to win 4-0.
Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson talks with pitcher Jordan Weber in the circle Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. After giving up a grand slam in the fourth inning of a 4-0 loss to No. 13 Alabama, Weber pitched into the sixth inning before being relieved by senior Megan Schumacher.
