Luke Griffin’s phone rang.
He didn’t have to look to know who was on the other end. He had been anticipating this call for hours.
Earlier that day, the high school junior had called then-Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. The Griffins had just gotten to the condo where they were staying for vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, when Pittman answered.
Committed to Georgia since before his sophomore year, Griffin hadn’t spoken to anyone from UGA in months after suffering his second serious ACL injury. He called that afternoon to find out if he still had a scholarship.
Pittman didn’t know. He promised to talk to Griffin again at 8 that night with an answer.
Georgia was more than just a school for Griffin. He grew up a die-hard Bulldog fan in Chatsworth, Georgia, a little over an hour north of Athens. When Kirby Smart gave him an offer after an invite-only camp in 2016, he committed on the spot. Pittman called him on that day, too, stopping him from leaving town after the camp and summoning him to the team offices before he met with Smart.
Now, two years and two debilitating knee injuries later, here came another call.
Griffin stepped onto the balcony of the condo, away from his parents and two younger siblings, and answered. Pittman told him that Georgia was reducing its scholarship offer, and that it would be within the program and Griffin’s best interests for the lineman to start looking elsewhere.
Griffin returned to the condo in tears.
“I understood where they were coming from,” his father, Jason, said. “At the same time, I’m not gonna lie, I was pissed. It wasn’t even really that they did it; it was how they did, because we went for two years thinking that’s where he was going. So we didn’t go to any other visits at all. So we wasted his sophomore and junior year. We could have been visiting other colleges, but they let it go on for two years and then decided to tell Luke he probably ought to open his recruiting back up. So that’s what really pissed me off so bad, is just the way they handled it.”
Three years later, Jason and Luke are both over it. Luke parlayed time in Missouri’s offensive line rotation at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 into a starting role as the season comes to a close, much of his journey guided by the balcony phone call and resulting fallout.
• • •
Football is part of the culture in Chatsworth. Tucked into the northern edge of Georgia, the town has produced Division I prospects at a rate disproportionate to its sub-5,000-person population. Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey was a teammate of Griffin’s at North Murray High, as were Eastern Kentucky quarterback Preston Poag Jr. and Navy fullback Chaisen Buckner. Newly hired Florida coach Billy Napier also spent his childhood in Chatsworth.
Still, Griffin managed to stand out. Whether it was football, baseball or basketball, he was always the biggest kid on any team he played on growing up. But that didn’t come at the expense of his nimbleness.
Playing offensive and defensive line, he was also among the fastest on any youth team, even if he was over the weight limit required to be allowed to carry the ball.
All of that — the culture, his own athleticism — led Griffin to a singular goal: playing in the NFL. He had little interest in partying in high school. If he wasn’t on the field or court, he was watching football — UGA on Saturdays, the Atlanta Falcons on Sundays — or playing NCAA Football on Xbox with his brother.
“He has god-given ability, but he’s always done the extra,” younger brother Seth said, “the extra effort, studying the plays, knowing everything and just always making the right reads, so he was always something to look up to and want to be like because of his ability and because of his drive and determination to be the best he could be.”
The first knee injury came in a basketball game in November of his sophomore year. He caught an entry pass and turned awkwardly. He rehabbed and was healthy enough to play football the next fall, but the injury had sapped him of some of the athleticism. He was heavier and slower when he returned and spent much of his junior year playing his way back into the shape he had been in previously.
When he tore his other ACL almost exactly a year later, this one while defending a fake punt in the last football game of the year, he had a better sense of what to do. He kept himself on a much stricter diet than he had before, his ability to work out hindered.
And he still maintained a certain level of comfort in his college choice. Committing as early as he did was supposed to mean he wouldn’t have to worry about finding the right college throughout the rest of high school. Georgia offered convenience and stability, not to mention the lifelong dream of playing for the Bulldogs.
So when UGA, for all intents and purposes, pulled its offer, it left Griffin scrambling. In two years, he hadn’t visited any other schools, spoken with other coaches or done anything planning for a scenario where he didn’t end up in Athens. He had to start the entire recruiting process from scratch.
Like he did with the knee injuries, Griffin took lessons from his first go-round into the second. Committing to Georgia immediately after receiving the offer turned out to be a mistake. He wanted to be sure he was making the right decision.
There were positives and negatives to that approach. Kentucky offered him that fall but filled its recruiting class shortly after.
Meanwhile, the whiplash of going from a commit to a temporarily college nomad injected Griffin with a renewed drive and sense of urgency on the field. His days often included practice, followed by a team workout, followed by Griffin going back onto the field by himself to work on speed or footwork.
“He still played good, but it’s like, before he got that offer from Georgia, he had a certain different chip on his shoulder about wanting to get that offer, a different fire that you saw under,” Seth said. “And then he still had a little bit of that fire, but he knew that he already had offers and people already were looking at him, and then it went away a little bit. Once Georgia decommitted, it really made him mad. It really upset him and upset our family.”
Missouri entered the picture late.
“I’ve never liked Missouri or never disliked Missouri,” Jason said. “It’s so far away from Georgia that I just never really thought about Missouri.”
Former offensive line coach Brad Davis offered Griffin without seeing him play. A basketball game was enough for him to see that Griffin could move well even after two surgeries. Griffin committed that December.
Griffin’s experience in the three years since isn’t uncommon: a redshirt freshman season, increased action the next year, some natural frustration and difficulty mixed in over not getting regular playing time for the first time in a lifetime of playing the sport, before experience and opportunities add up to more time on the field.
Griffin was part of the rotation on the offensive line before a season-ending injury to Case Cook opened up more playing time. Griffin had always seen Cook — a fellow small-town Georgia product — as a mentor and went to him for advice before Cook’s second game on the sideline.
“Play confident,” Cook told him. “You’re a young guy. If you mess up, mess up 100%.”
The game in question? It was in Georgia. Griffin jogged onto the field he dreamed of playing on that cool Saturday in November, getting his second start of the season in different colors than he had planned.
Jason watched from the Sanford Stadium stands, surrounded by close to 20 friends and family members.
“I always tell Luke now, if his football career goes nowhere else, I’m tickled and thrilled because not a lot of kids are like Luke,” he said. “Not a lot of kids bounce back from two ACL surgeries, one of each knee. A lot of kids just give up at that point. He just never has, and he still does everything that he would have done before.”
Most of Jason’s friends still wore Georgia gear. He understood.