After two seasons in Columbia, Missouri football receiver Javian "JJ" Hester entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday night.
Rated a four-star recruit on recruiting website 247Sports, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, product arrived in mid-Missouri ahead of the 2020 season and redshirted his freshman season. He finished 2021 with 12 total receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Best of luck to my teammates💔. pic.twitter.com/E7zTqgPdaH— #BeGreat (@JJHester_8) April 28, 2022
Ultimately signed by current Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, Hester was the top-rated player in former coach Barry Odom's final recruiting class. His two touchdowns this season came against SEMO on Sept. 19 and North Texas on Oct. 19.
With a unit that includes Luther Burden III, Mookie Cooper, Dominic Lovett and Tauskie Dove, the Tigers are still set at the wide receiver position but will lose young depth with Hester's departure.