Hickman and Rock Bridge will travel to the St. Peters Rec-Plex to compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys’ Swimming and Diving Championships. The meet begins Thursday and concludes with the swimming finals Friday afternoon.
The swimming preliminary competition begins at noon Thursday, followed by the diving competition at 4:30 p.m. The swimming finals begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday and conclude the competition for Hickman and Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge, led by head coach Taylor Birsa, will have 15 entries in the competition from 10 different athletes.
Freshman Keaton Hall won the MHSHAA Class 2 District 1 diving title on Nov. 4, qualifying him for the state meet. Hall will dive second out of 31 on Thursday.
The Bruins enter with the fifth best 200-yard medley relay time of 1:38:04. Freshman Ryan Coughenour; sophomores Hayden Barnes, Grant Smith and Trey Clervi; juniors Ryder Bechtold, Braden McCormick and Sam Schlutz; and senior Zach Coughenour will compete in Heat 3 for the relay.
Barnes and Schultz will compete in the 200 freestyle, while Clervi and McCormick will compete in the 200-yard individual medley. Zach Coughenour will compete in the 50 freestyle with Ryder Bechtold competing in the 100-yard butterfly.
Barnes will also compete in the 100 freestyle, while Schultz will take the 500 freestyle. Clervi, McCormick and Ryan Coughenour will compete in the 100 breaststroke.
The team will also compete in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.
The Kewpies, also coached by Birsa, will have eight entires from six different athletes.
Hickman freshman Finn Kingsley finished seventh at the Class 2 District 1 meet on Nov. 4, allowing him to join Hall at the state meet. Kingsley dives 25th on Thursday.
Freshman Riley Johnson, sophomore Talon Sapp, junior Micah Ragsdell, and seniors Jack Hoein and Scott Smale-Murillo will compete in Heat 3 of the medley relay as well.
Hoein will compete in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke with Smale-Murillo joining him in the backstroke. Ragsdell will take the 100 breaststroke, and the Kewpies will also be competing in the 200 and 400-freestyle relay.