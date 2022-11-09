Hickman and Rock Bridge will travel to the St. Peters Rec-Plex to compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys’ Swimming and Diving Championships. The meet begins Thursday and concludes with the swimming finals Friday afternoon.

The swimming preliminary competition begins at noon Thursday, followed by the diving competition at 4:30 p.m. The swimming finals begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday and conclude the competition for Hickman and Rock Bridge.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you