Hickman beats Helias in milestone game

Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.

Hickman center Addie Shultz runs onto the court before Hickman’s game against Helias

Hickman center Addie Shultz (44) runs onto the court before the Kewpies' game against Helias on Tuesday in Columbia.
Hickman guard Caroline Eastman, 11, attempts a layup

Hickman guard Caroline Eastman (11) shoots a layup against Helias on Tuesday in Columbia. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54.
Hickman guard Ella Rogers, 12, scores a layup over Helias defender

Hickman guard Ella Rogers (12) shoots a layup over Helias defender Claire Galbraith on Tuesday in Columbia.
Hickman basketball player Ella Rogers, 12, drives to the basket to score

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers (12) drives to the basket to score Tuesday in Columbia. This basket put her career total points scored at 995 on a night where she crossed the 1,000-point mark.
