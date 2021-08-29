Hickman boys cross country got off to a strong start to its season in the COMO Kickoff, overcoming a strong Helias showing at the Gans Creek cross country course.
The Kewpies were led by junior Evan Hughes and senior Will Cherrington who finished second and third with times of 9:24.29 and 9:44.49 on the three-kilometer course, respectively.
Helias' Payton Kirchhoff finished first with a time of 9:18.62, and Perry Scott placed in fourth for the Crusaders with a time of 9:58.71. But the race came down to the level of depth each roster had in its next three runners.
In the end, Hickman’s Marshall Reed, Tucker Abrams and Sean Keys were able to outdo the Crusaders three through five runners, giving them the edge necessary to win the meet with 33 points. Helias finished second in the meet with a total of 36 points, with Blue Springs rounding out the podium with 77 points.
Hickman is next scheduled to race at the Tim Nixon Invitational in Libertyon Saturday.
Hickman girls cross country finishes second in the COMO Kickoff
Hickman girls cross country team came up just short Saturday, finishing second in the COMO Kickoff behind Helias.
Helias, Hickman and Blair Oaks were neck and neck in the points total, with all three teams finishing within five points of one another.
Helias prevailed thanks in large part due to the Crusaders claiming two spots on the podium. Danielle Buker won the three-kilometer event with a time of 11:44.37, while Lauren Verslues finished third with a time of 12:26.81.
Hickman put two runners inside the top five, which saw the debut of the freshman pair of Ellie Eastman and Hattie Hayes. Eastman finished the race in second in under 12 minutes with a time of 11.55.88, while Hayes completed her race in a sub 13 minute time.
The Kewpies have a full week to prepare for their next race Saturday at the Wildflower Cross Country Course in the Tim Nixon Invitational.
Stephens soccer shutout in Bellevue
Saturday's matchup at Bellevue East HS was not what Stephens College soccer was hoping for, as the Stars failed to find the back of the net against Bellevue, getting shut out 3-0.
The initial meeting between Belllevue and Stephenss marks an 0-2 start for the Stars, and the second straight game in which their offense couldn't get going until the later parts of the match.
The Bruins attack was relentless, putting six shots on goal against Stars goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam. The lone shot on goal for Stephens came off the foot of Jenna Benson, which was saved by goalkeeper Sabrina Staufenbiel.
The Bruins goals were credited to forward Amber O'Reilly, midfielder Daisy Ochoa-Rojas and midfielder Bruna Cola Bielski. Two of the three goals were assisted by Bruins defender Morgan McIlnay
The Stars will look to avoid starting off the season at 0-3-0 when they return home Wednesday to face Oakland City (1-1-0). The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.
Stephens volleyball swept at the MVC Viking Invitational
Stephens volleyball finished its trip to the MVC Viking Invitational winless, getting swept in both of its games Saturday to Morningside (25-19,25-17,26-24) and Cumberland (25-17, 25-20, 25-21).
The Stars will return to action Sept.7 against Westminster at 6 p.m. in Fulton.