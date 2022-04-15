Following a double-overtime win Thursday over Glendale, Hickman girls soccer returned Friday with a 2-0 victory against Republic. The contest was delayed nearly two hours due to weather and overtime matches prior to kickoff.
"I think the big takeaway so far is we're just competing," coach Wil Ross said. "I know it's pretty simplistic for a coach to say, but Glendale was was pretty good against us last night, and we didn't have a lot of run in the play. We didn't have a lot of great scoring opportunities.
"But we continue to fight and we continue to compete and by the end of it, we put ourselves in a position to be in the game and we got a goal to tie it late. And then at that point, anything can kind of happen."
The Kewpies' two goals came from seniors Nancy Lewandowski and Sofia Elfrink.
Hickman wraps up the Kickapoo Tournament 10 a.m. Saturday against the host team.
"Tomorrow is going to be really difficult. Kickapoo didn't play today," Ross said. "We're going to be already pretty beat up and they're a really solid team ... I'm kind of excited to see how we show up. Do we come out just kind of roll over because we're tired and it's the last game or do we come out with a little bit of fight? I think that's going to show a lot about what we can do moving forward."
Rock Bridge baseball responds to rare loss with two wins
Less than 24 hours after it suffered its third defeat of the season, the Rock Bridge baseball team showed its resiliency with a 19-7 bounce-back win against Rolla and 4-1 win over Ft. Zumwalt West in the Columbia Tournament.
The Bruins (15-3) entered the weekend on a nine-game winning streak before it was snapped in their 9-3 loss against Staley on Thursday . After its previous two losses, Rock Bridge responded with 18-4 and 10-3 wins. In fitting form, the Bruins won by 12 and three runs.
Coach Justin Towe's team's next game is against Blair Oaks at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Bridge.
Battle baseball struggles in second day of Columbia Tournament
Battle baseball opened up Day 2 of the Columbia Tournament with a 11-0 loss to Francis Howell. The loss marked the Spartans’ second time being shut out this season.
Later in the day, they fell to Willard 6-1. The Spartans return to action Saturday in Columbia for Day 3 of the tournament.
Rock Bridge tennis enjoys perfect day in Columbia Duals
Rock Bridge boys tennis went 2-0 in its two matches of the Columbia Duals competition.
With a 6-3 win against MICDS and 7-2 victory against St. Joseph Central, the Bruins (10-4) reached double-digit victories on the season.
Max Litton, Logan Burnam and Will McAllister all won single matches while Akhil Elangovan rallied from a 1-6 deficit to win his match 9-7.
Rock Bridge next plays against Fort Zumwalt West at 4 p.m. Monday at home.
Rock Bridge girls soccer plays to scoreless draw
Rock Bridge girls soccer picked up its first draw of the season, failing to score in a 0-0 affair against St. Charles in the Parkway Soccer Showcase.
Rock Bridge's (8-1-1) next match is at 10 a.m. Saturday against Ursuline Academy. After the weekend, the Bruins return to Columbia for three games at home over the next calendar week.
Hickman boys tennis split doubleheader
Hickman boys tennis lost to Springfield Central 9-1 as sophomore Lucas Vessell brought home Hickman's loan victory. With no breaks of serve until the last game, Vessell's 9-7 win impressed coach Jackson Scheiter, describing his player as mentally resilient through frustrations and tiredness.
Hickman secured its first team win of the season in a 7-2 victory over Christian Brothers College. Scheiter highlighted the maturity of play he saw from freshman Reed Villasana on the doubles team, playing strong at the net.
The Kewpies are back on the courts 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Helias Invite.