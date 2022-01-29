Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swimming all competed in the Springfield Invitational on Saturday. The Kewpies finished 20th in the meet with six points and were trailed by the Bruins in 22nd with four points.
Hickman had only one top-15 finish with Karolina Kopiczynska taking 13th in the 100-meter back with a time of 1 minute, 06.08 seconds.
Madison Schisler also competed in the 100 back, setting a new PR of 1:40.34 and finishing in 66th.
Of the other Kewpies, Brooke Nieder set a new personal best in the 50 free, swimming 29.78 and taking 48th in the event.
Auggie Gilzow set a PR in the 100 fly (1:19.44) and placed 32nd in the event. Gilzow also set a personal best in the 100 free, taking 71st (1:12.50).
“We had a good last large invite experience,” coach Taylor Birsa said. “With limited amount of entries per event, a lot of girls swam events for the first time this season and were successful. We had more best times today and a lot of fun.”
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle all return to the pool at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the Central Missouri Athletics Circuit meet.
Rock Bridge outlasts Zumwalt North in consolation game
Rock Bridge boys basketball (11-7, 1-0 CMAC) claimed the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational consolation trophy in a 41–40 overtime thriller against Ft. Zumwalt North. After defeating Normandy 89-35 on Friday, the Bruins returned from the O’Fallon-based tournament with a fifth-place finish.
The two wins come a couple days after the Bruins’ 58-55 loss to Parkway North to open the tournament Tuesday.
Junior guard Brady Bowers led the winning effort, with 13 points while Connor Turnbull gave the losing Ft. Zumwalt North 23 points. Bowers and senior Hudson Dercher earned All-Tournament honors.
The Bruins return to conference play when they take on Jefferson City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson City High School.