Hickman had an impressive senior night, winning both of its dual matches Tuesday evening against the Waynesville Tigers and the Smith-Cotton Tigers.
The Kewpies honored Max Neuhaus on its boys team and Belle Harrell, Clara Telle and Allison Mayfield on the girls team. Before its match against the Jefferson City Jays, Rock Bridge honored Will Bower and Aydin Rodriguez of its boys team.
Once the matches started things went differently for each school.
Rock Bridge wasn’t able to overcome multiple forfeits in its match against Jefferson City. The Bruins didn’t send anyone out for the 132, 138, 145 and 152-pound divisions, which put them down 24-0 early.
Despite the huge deficit, Marquis McMaster and Omari Simmons provided some bright spots for the Bruins. Simmons won his 106-pound division match, while McMaster won his 160-pound division match. However, the 15-1 Jays were too much and bested the Bruins 62-9.
The Hickman boys team started off hot, winning its first six matches. Sophomore Ethan Barr kicked things off with a pin in 41 seconds. Freshman Hayden Benter also contributed to the early lead with a 12-0 win. However, the Tigers were able to make a comeback due to Hickman having unfilled spots towards the back of their lineup. With the Hickman lead shortened to 36-32 due to forfeits, Jacob Huggans scored a 2-0 decision against the Tigers’ Jonathan McDaniel to close out a 39-32 win.
The Kewpies’ second dual against Smith-Cotton was similar to their first dual against Waynesville. Hickman grabbed an early lead, going up 29-6. Cole Harrell stepped up with a pin in the 132-pound weight class, while Jacob Waldron won his match in the 145-pound weight class. However, the team’s vacated spots toward the back of the lineup allowed Smith-Cotton to get a 30-29 lead. Hickman responded, winning three out of its last four matches to defeat Smith-Cotton 47-33.
On the girls side, many individual wrestlers stood out. Hickman won five of its eight matches, with two of the losses being forfeits. Seniors Belle Harrell and Allison Mayfield went out with wins in each wrestler’s final home bouts.
Both Rock Bridge girls won their senior night bouts — Alishah Choudhry earned a 7-5 decision and Anna Stephens won via pin.
Rock Bridge will compete in the Seckman Tournament on Saturday at Seckman High School in Imperial, Missouri. The Hickman varsity boys don’t compete again until the district tournament Feb. 14 at Jefferson City.