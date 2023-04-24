Hickman baseball had another impressive day at the plate, defeating Jefferson City 14-1 in five innings via mercy rule.
The Kewpies started down 1-0 but quickly recovered, adding six runs in the bottom of the second.
After scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning as well, Josh McClintock ended the fourth with an exclamation point, blasting a ball to center for a solo home run to give Hickman (13-8) a 13-run lead.
Braden Hemmer was a standout on the day, pitching the full game and adding two RBI.
"We feel we are deep pitching wise," Hickman coach Isaiah Cummings said. "We have some guys who have gotten off to slow starts, but are getting better. ... We don't feel that we have even played our best baseball."
Hickman hopes to continue its winning streak when the Kewpies hit the road to take on Smith-Cotton at 5 p.m. Thursday .
