After losing to Rock Bridge in the previous two seasons, Hickman was able to prevail in Tuesday night’s matchup winning 1-0.
The lone goal came off the foot of Hickman senior Ilhan Dervisevic early in the game, before four minutes had even burned off the clock.
“It was a free kick near the edge of the box,” Hickman coach Willem Ross said. “Ilhan got it off the rebound at the back post, something I’ve been wanting these guys to do more, and the goal happened. It was good to see that paid off.”
In a matchup that is often very emotional, Dervisevic seemed collected at the end of the match and was just glad to walk away with the win.
“It feels good, feels great actually,” he said. “I’m happy. Rock Bridge did a good job stopping our attacks and stopping our momentum, but we were still able to get the win.”
While the shots on goal were close, with nine shots for Hickman and six for Rock Bridge, Hickman had constant pressure throughout the match, keeping the Bruins on their half of the field for the first ten minutes.
“Hickman was pressuring us very hard,” Bruins coach Christopher Horstman said. “Our issue was maintaining possession of the ball. We were turning the ball over which kept us defending. Still, we defended well.”
Horstman also felt that nerves played a part in the team’s lack of offensive pressure in the first half.
“The only emotional issue we had was nervousness,” Horstman said. “Hickman seemed confidant at the start and we seemed a bit hesitant. We had to feel our way into the match first. Later on we did a better job at calming down.”
Even with all the pressure the Kewpies brought, Rock Bridge’s defense was able to push back after allowing the early goal to keep things close for the remainder of the match.
“Number eight, Max Juengermann I think, was eating everything up in the backfield,” Ross said. “It became discouraging for our guys to keep attacking when he was stopping everything. We also have to be creative doing something else. I want them to challenge more and be more diverse on offense. That combination made a big difference.”
Even with the challenging defensive play of the Bruins, Hickman improves to 8-1 on the year and now sits in a dominant position to win the conference. Meanwhile the Bruins have fallen to 4-5-1, their first time below .500 this season.
“It was a great learning experience,” Ross said, “it’s a lot easier to learn after a win as opposed to a loss.”
Hickman will move on to play in the Parkway Tournament on Thursday. Rock Bridge will take on Jefferson City in their next match at home on October 5th.