As the Boston Red Sox looked to keep the New York Yankees from clinching a playoff berth at Fenway Park on Sunday, Tanner Houck made his second major league start — and he didn’t disappoint.
The former Missouri Tiger pitched six innings , allowing zero earned runs to maintain his perfect ERA. He struck out four, walked three and gave up just one hit, a double in his final inning on the mound. Boston’s 10-2 win over New York was its first in the 10 meetings between the teams this season.
“A great experience. It’s a great rivalry that I remember watching growing up. Being a part of it was amazing,” Houck said, according to reporting by The Associated Press. “Going deep into the game like that with a no-hitter is truly an unbelievable experience.”
In his MLB debut last Tuesday, Houck pitched five innings and struck out seven, holding the Miami Marlins scoreless as the Red Sox went on to win 2-0.
Houck joins three other former Tigers — Max Scherzer, Kyle Gibson and Pete Fairbanks — who are having strong 2020 seasons with their respective major league teams.
Gibson pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career, his third complete game since 2015, as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Wednesday. The 32-year-old struck out a season-high nine batters and only allowed four hits for his first win since Aug. 15.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Gibson said, according to AP reporting. “So much over the past few weeks has gone into that right there. Lots of discussions, lots of work in the bullpen, talking with a lot of different people. All the while trying to make sure I keep that same confidence and never let one or two outings shake who I am on the mound.”
Gibson followed it up with a rough outing Monday, giving up seven runs in four innings and taking the loss as the Twins fell 8-5 at the L.A. Angels. He has struck out 54 batters this season in 611/3 innings pitched.
Meanwhile, Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner, has pitched 611/3 innings for the Washington Nationals, allowing just 25 earned runs for a 3.67 ERA with four wins to his name. Despite taking the loss as the Nationals fell 2-1 to Miami in the opening game of a doubleheaer Sunday, the 2019 World Series winner struck out six, and both runs he gave up were unearned.
Fairbanks has appeared in nine games in September for the Tampa Bay Rays, starting in their 4-2 loss against the Nationals on Wednesday and again their 2-1 win over the New York Mets on Monday. He also pitched one inning and earned the win in Tampa Bay’s 10-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
Fairbanks has pitched 241/3 innings this season in a bullpen role or as an opener, and has allowed just seven earned runs while striking out 35.