Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Drew Lock
For the second straight year, Lock and the Denver Broncos squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs on a snowy afternoon. However, the result was another Broncos defeat. Lock completed 24-of-40 passes for 254 yards and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was a pick-six by Daniel Sorensen for a Chiefs touchdown. Lock also tallied a rushing TD for the Broncos’ first score of the game.
Albert Okwuegbunam
Even with tight end Noah Fant returning to the Broncos’ lineup, Okwuegbunam played nearly half of the team’s snaps on offense. He was the team’s leading receiver, catching all seven of his targets for 60 yards. He now has 105 yards on nine catches through two games.
Okwuegbunam and Lock will host the Los Angeles Chargers next week.
Markus Golden
Golden will return to the Arizona Cardinals after he was traded by the New York Giants last week. He previously spent four seasons in Arizona, where he had a combined 19 sacks.
This year, he saw limited usage for a struggling Giants defense and had 10 tackles in seven games, including a sack Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sheldon Richardson
Richardson was a force for the Cleveland Browns on defense in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He stuffed running back Giovani Bernard for a 3-yard loss, had seven combined tackles and had half a sack on quarterback Joe Burrow. He now has 2½ sacks, one forced fumble and 28 tackles on the season.
Damarea Crockett
Crockett joined his two fellow former Tigers on the Denver Broncos after he was signed to their practice squad Thursday. The Packers waived the running back after he spent time on their practice squad last season.
Mitch Morse
For the seventh consecutive game, Morse played all of the Bills’ offensive snaps. In an 18-10 victory over the New York Jets, quarterback Josh Allen was sacked twice and the team rushed for 126 yards.
The Bills have a divisional showdown with the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday.
Yasir Durant
Durant continued to be used on special teams for the second consecutive week. In a potent Chiefs offense, he has not seen action thus far.
Connor McGovern
McGovern, an offensive lineman for the Jets, recovered a fumble after Sam Darnold was strip-sacked against the Bills. It was also his fifth consecutive game playing every snap.